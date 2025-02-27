"He's trying to protect him" – Danny Murphy believes Enzo Maresca is lying about Chelsea star

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has insisted that Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca lied about what he told Filip Jorgensen during the Blues' recent 4-0 win over Southampton.

Earlier on Tuesday (February 25), the Blues recorded a Premier League win against the Saints at Stamford Bridge. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella were all on the scoresheet for the hosts.

After the end of the match, Maresca told reporters (h/t Chelsea News):

"My message to Filip was, 'If you play long balls, I will change you'. He was just doing what I said to him. It's difficult for Filip, and it's difficult for Robert [Sanchez] too. All the keepers, they are just following the plan."

However, Murphy recently remarked on talkSPORT (h/t Chelsea News):

"He's trying to pressure off him, so he takes the heat off him. It's a ridiculous notion, really. They're a young side so they need guidance, but you can't tell the keeper he can't go long. That would be ludicrous. But I don't think he means it. He's trying to protect him."

Since departing Villarreal for close to £21 million last July, Jorgensen has registered six clean sheets in 17 total matches for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea urged to snap up new number nine

During a chat with Casino Beats, ex-Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was asked whether the Blues should rope in a new striker. He responded:

"It's a dying breed, isn't it? The number nine position. It used to be that iconic. It's a dying breed because the game has slightly changed, where everybody's coming to the ball and not being a proper number nine. When you play at number nine, with your back to goal, it's the most difficult position in the world to play and that's why it was the most talked about position for a very long time."

Yorke, who scored 123 goals in 375 Premier League matches, continued:

"It's really bizarre how Chelsea are playing. Their forwards are doing okay but they're not world class and they're far from being world-class. I think part of the reason why you see them struggling is because they haven't got someone to compete at the highest level. In most leagues around the world, to win, you need a striker scoring 20 a season. Without that, you might finish third or fourth."

So far this term, Nicolas Jackson has scored nine times in 24 total club matches. Christopher Nkunku has netted 14 goals in 34 total club games.

The Blues are reportedly expected to refresh their ranks this summer.

