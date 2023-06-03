“He’s twerking for us”, “Stalking his future team” – Fans react after spotting Manchester United target at Wembley for FA Cup final

Manchester United fans think transfer target Jurrien Timber is toying with the club after he was spotted at Wembley for the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils clash with Manchester City in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final today (June 3). Erik ten Hag's side are targeting their second piece of silverware this season after winning the Carabao Cup in February.

There are always famous faces in the stands during cup finals at Wembley but Timber's appearance is an intriguing one. The Ajax defender has been regularly linked with the Red Devils ever since his former manager Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old defender was a target for Manchester United last summer but decided to sign a new contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena. However, rumors over a potential switch to Ten Hag's side have continued to grow.

90min reports that Timber features on the Red Devils' transfer shortlist this summer. He could be viewed as the replacement for Harry Maguire who could make his final appearance for the club in the final.

Maguire's future is uncertain amid a lack of game time at Old Trafford this season. The Old Trafford outfit are reportedly ready to offload their captain this summer.

Timber is an astute replacement having grown into one of Eredivisie's best defenders under Ten Hag's tutelage. He has made 47 appearances across competitions this season, chipping in with four-goal contributions. He has helped Ajax keep 15 clean sheets. The Dutchman may be a keen viewer of the Red Devils in their final showdown with City.

One fan thinks Timber's visit to Wembley is a sign he wants to join United:

"He’s twerking for us lool."

Another fan claims that the Dutch defender is keeping a close eye on his next club:

"Stalking his future team."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Timber's interesting appearance at the FA Cup final:

FP @futbolphanatics @TheEuropeanLad @FAFiltvedt Players have to attend their clubs games even if they ain’t playing, why you acting surprised ? @TheEuropeanLad @FAFiltvedt Players have to attend their clubs games even if they ain’t playing, why you acting surprised ?

RoK🇪🇸 @UtdPrx @TheEuropeanLad @FAFiltvedt Tears he will rather join us than to be at Ajax @TheEuropeanLad @FAFiltvedt Tears he will rather join us than to be at Ajax 😭

Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for Mason Mount

Manchester United are keen on Mason Mount.

Another player who may be keeping an eye on the FA Cup final between Manchester United and City is Mason Mount. The Chelsea midfielder is being heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils and looks set to depart Stamford Bridge.

According to The Guardian, Ten Hag's side are now negotiating a potential transfer for the 24-year-old with the Blues. The west Londoners are asking for £70 million for Mount but United are hoping to pay around £50-60 million.

Mount has endured a difficult season with Chelsea amid their poor campaign. He managed 35 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

