"He's an unbearable guy", "Neymar bothers him" - Indio Solari blasts PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and asks him to show respect 

Argentine musician Carlos Alberto Solari (aka Indio Solari) has slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe and claimed that the winger is bothered by Neymar Jr.

Mbappe has been one of the best footballers in the world in recent seasons. He added another feather to his illustrious cap at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The France superstar won the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals, and also scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

He also dispatched his spot-kick in the penalty shootout but Les Bleus ended up losing the shootout 4-2.

Still can't get over scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup final and bagging your penalty in the shoot-out and still losing.



Football wasn't fair on Mbappé last night.

In a conversation with journalist Marcelo Figueras on El Cohete a la Luna, Solari, while talking about Argentina's triumph, shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe. He said:

"He's an unbearable guy, that one. Neymar bothers him, he wants to be the best in the world now. Give a little respect to those who have been the greatest before you!"

Mbappe has been prolific for PSG this season, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 22 games across competitions. However, he has at times been criticized for his poor attitude towards his PSG teammates, especially Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi.

Journalist hails PSG forward Kylian Mbappe's professionalism and compares it to Neymar

Journalist Daniel Riolo has defended Kylian Mbappe after some criticized the forward for recently taking a leave and going to the USA. Riolo pointed out that the Frenchman was back at PSG training just three days after the FIFA World Cup final. He said (via GOAL):

"But that honestly I do not understand (this controversy). He has 10 days of vacation, he does what he wants. He goes on vacation, he does not leave between two matches. He does not leave without the agreement of the club. He leaves ten days. It's ten days of post-World Cup vacation."

He added:

"These are the ten days that he had to take after the World Cup and that he didn't take completely because he came back to play the two matches which were two very important matches..."

Riolo also took a dig at Neymar, slamming the PSG attacker for his lack of professionalism. He said:

"Neymar does not go on vacation totally accepted, validated by the club. We are not going to blame Mbappé for a lack of professionalism. It is not comparable.

"Don't talk to me about a guy, Neymar, who has shown a lack of professionalism for years, who has demonstrated everything in terms of professional catastrophism and Mbappé who is an example of professionalism. Don't put the two guys in the same sentence."

The Brazilian, who has played only 165 times across all competitions in five-and-a-half seasons, returned to action in PSG's win over RC Strasbourg on December 28. However, he was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Kylian Mbappe notably won that match for the Parisians with an injury-time penalty.

