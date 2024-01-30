"He's unbelievable" - Anthony Gordon says Liverpool superstar is the best player in world football

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon recently hailed Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, sharing that he studies the Egyptian to improve his own game.

Salah has arguably been one of the best wingers in world football over the years. The Egypt international joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 and has since scored 204 goals and provided 88 assists in 332 games for them. He's helped Liverpool win every trophy available over these years.

Gordon recently spoke to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports' Between The Lines. When asked about which player he follows for inspiration, the Englishman said (via Geordie Boot Boys):

“I watch Salah a lot.

“Numbers-wise, the positions he takes up, the runs in behind – he’s unbelievable. He’s probably the best player in the world for me because he has so much impact on the game.”

Gordon, 22, has been a key player for Newcastle this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 20 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Salah has also been at his prolific best again this season. He has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 games across competitions for Liverpool.

The 31-year-old is joint top on Premier League's goalscoring charts with Erling Haaland with 14 goals and top of the assists charts with eight.

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is under speculation

As per Football365, the Reds rejected a £150 million bid for Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad last summer. The Saudi Arabian side are expected to make further attempts to sign the Egyptian winger ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he is set to leave the club at the end of the current season. The German's coaching staff will also leave with him while sporting director Jorge Schmadtke is set to leave next month. This will bring about a big change in the club's hierarchy, which could lead to some players leaving as well.

Salah's contract with the Reds expires in 2025. As per Football Insider, the winger already has an agreement with Saudi Arabian clubs for a potential summer transfer. However, Liverpool owners FSG are unwilling to let their star man leave along with Klopp.

Captain Virgil van Dijk also recently raised doubts regarding his future at the club with a major revamp incoming in the summer. Hence, Salah could also be contemplating his future as he turns 32 in June.