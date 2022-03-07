"He's an unbelievable player" – Frank McAvennie claims 'Liverpool have no chance of catching Man City' if one man finds form

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Liverpool will not be able to catch Manchester City if Jack Grealish finds his best form.

The England international has not been at his consistent best for Manchester City as he has failed to match his output from his Aston Villa days.

Regardless, Grealish featured for the Sky Blues against Manchester United in the derby this past Sunday, and did exceedingly well even though he didn't muster a goal or an assist.

McAvennie believes Grealish's last goal against Peterborough in the FA Cup last week could be the start of a good run of form for the England international.

The former striker told Football Insider:

"He's had some criticism and maybe that's fair. But he's an unbelievable player. We know this. He is a brilliant player. These things take time. It's a big move for him and even going to a club where everything is there, it might not click for a while.

"Just think how good they will be once Grealish finds his best form, it will happen too, I tell you. A goal against Peterborough isn't the answer to all of the questions but it's a good start.

McAvennie added that if Grealish can carry his FA Cup form into the Premier League, Liverpool might not be able to catch City in the race for the title:

"I'm delighted for Jack and I really hope he can take this form into the Premier League. If he picks up now, Liverpool have no chance of catching Man City."

Grealish could play a crucial role for Manchester City as they seek a treble and beat Liverpool

Manchester City are still the leading contenders to win the Premier League this season. However, they will need the entire squad to come good as they chase a treble.

Pep Guardiola's side are still active in the FA Cup and the Champions League, and the latter is a competition they have never won. However, Liverpool too are competing on all fronts, having won the Carabao Cup in February.

Grealish's form will be crucial in the coming months as City will need to rotate their squad well to ensure their players are in peak condition for the important games.

The 26-year-old has managed just four goals and three assists across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season. He will hope to add to that tally in the coming months.

