“He’s an unpolished diamond” – Gary Neville urges Darwin Nunez to learn from Liverpool teammate

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged Liverpool star Darwin Nunez to learn from Mohamed Salah in order to get better.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds this summer from SL Benfica for a fee that could rise to €100 million with add-ons.

He has made his presence felt in the final third for Liverpool this season, registering seven goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions. However, he has, at times, lacked the necessary finesse in the final third. Nunez's dribbling and decision-making in and around the opposition box have left much to be desired at times.

Many have taken note of the Uruguay international's raw talents, including Neville. He believes Nunez needs to work on certain aspects of his game in order to actualize his potential.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast (h/t Echo) after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur on 6 November, Neville said:

"Nunez does really well and he is the threat, but Salah is the class. Nunez can learn so much from Salah. He’s an unpolished diamond. He makes the runs, he’s a threat, he’s a nuisance, he challenges and he harasses."

He added:

"But sometimes, I used the word scruffy and you (Martin Tyler) used the words a ‘blunt instrument’, and it’s absolutely right. If I was Nunez I would just watch Salah constantly, in terms of what he does in the final third and in particular in the box"

Nunez was a menace for the Reds against Spurs and had a number of chances to score. He didn't manage to put the ball in the back of the net but he did assist Salah's opening goal of the game in the 11th minute.

Thiago Alcantara makes massive Mohamed Salah claim after Liverpool beat Spurs

Thiago Alcantara is one of the best central midfielders to play the sport in the 21st Century.

The Spain international played for Barcelona and Bayern Munich before beginning his journey on Merseyside. During that time, he played alongside some of the best forwards in the world, including Lionel Messi, David Villa, and Robert Lewandowski.

Thiago seems to rate Salah as highly as any attacker he has played with in his illustrious career. Speaking after Liverpool's 2-1 win at N17, he told Matchday Live (h/t Echo):

"He's one of the top forwards that I've played with in my career, it's the consistency that he has on and off the pitch. His work ethic, how he wants to help the team, how he wants to help himself. I think it's that hunger that defines him."

Salah has now scored 14 goals and provided five assists in19 games across competitions this campaign.

