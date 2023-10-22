"He’s been unreal since he signed" - Mikel Arteta urged to give more chances to Arsenal star by former Gunners defender

Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs thinks that Leandro Trossard deserves more chances in the starting lineup but admits that it might be difficult to make space for him.

Trossard has been excellent since joining the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He has scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 30 games for the north London side. He scored the equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday (October 21).

After the game, Gibbs was asked if Trossard deserved more chances in the starting XI to which he replied (via ESPN):

“I think it’s a tough one with not starting Trossard. Although I think he’s been unreal since he signed. And he’s kind of like the secret weapon at the moment for Arsenal. Martinelli is one of our most dangerous players. And obviously Saka. So it is a tough one for him."

He also added:

“But Trossard’s been knocking on the door for a while now. And so I also wouldn’t mind seeing him start in behind Jesus instead of one of the midfielders, especially with the way that Arsenal, more often than not, control games. I like him in those tight areas.”

Trossard has scored four goals and provided one assist in eight games across competitions this season, including some important ones. He scored the equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday and also the winner in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Everton on September 17.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Leandro Trossard after Arsenal's draw against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard replaced Gabriel Martinelli in the 78th minute against Chelsea with Arsenal trailing 2-1. He scored six minutes after coming on with a well-taken goal. Bukayo Saka put in a deep cross towards the far post and Trossard got past Malo Gusto to put it in the back of the net.

After the game, Mikel Arteta lauded Trossard's mentality and explained how hard he has worked on his fitness during the international break, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"First of all, he's very good and he's got this mentality to be always willing to help the team. He had an injury that he wasn't fit enough to play the last few games, then he played Man City and he had to come off, and he worked really hard during the international break to be able to be fit again."

He added:

"Those things, it's like with Martinelli, changes the momentum of his season and I could see that he was ready to come in. It was a very intelligent run, the way he anticipates the cross and the action, and obviously the way he executes it, because it's still not easy to score."

Trossard has done well off the bench and might be in contention to start at Sevilla in their UEFA Europa League game on October 24. The Gunners are second in their group, just a point above the Spanish side.