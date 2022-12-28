"He’s unstoppable" - Erik ten Hag makes bold claims about Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has waxed lyrical about Marcus Rashford following his sensational display for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, December 27.

The Red Devils kicked off their Premier League campaign following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break on a blistering note. Manchester United, who hosted Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, won the game by a 3-0 margin.

There were plenty of positives for the 20-time English champions, with one of them being Rashford's phenomenal display. The England international broke the deadlock in the 19th minute before turning provider for the second goal, which was scored by Anthony Martial three minutes later. Fred scored the third and final goal of the game in the 87th minute.

Following the victory, Ten Hag heaped praise on Rashford but was quick to state that the 25-year-old still has scope for improvement. The Dutchman has hailed the Manchester United No. 10 as "unstoppable" and urged him to impress on a weekly basis. Ten Hag was quoted as saying by United's official website:

“There is still room for improvement from Marcus but this one [performance] was at a good level and he’s unstoppable if he keeps in this spirit, this focus, I am sure the process will keep going and he’ll score more goals and get more assists.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Great to see them enjoying their football again Rashford and Martial balling out togetherGreat to see them enjoying their football again Rashford and Martial balling out together ❤️Great to see them enjoying their football again 👏 https://t.co/oi0722d6aV

Rashford has enjoyed himself this season following the arrival of Ten Hag in the hot seat. The versatile attacker endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign, registering just five goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, he has already scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 21 games in all competitions in the ongoing season. The Englishman has been used across the front three by Ten Hag and has delivered more often than not.

The forward signed a contract extension with Manchester United last week, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Manchester United make approach for Ajax midfielder

Manchester United have made an approach for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, as per Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Red Devils, who were beaten by their bitter rivals Liverpool for Cody Gakpo's signature, are looking to move on as soon as possible.

Soccer Laduma @Soccer_Laduma Having had an impressive World Cup performance, reports suggest that Mohammed Kudus could be on his way to Manchester United this January for £45 million! Having had an impressive World Cup performance, reports suggest that Mohammed Kudus could be on his way to Manchester United this January for £45 million! 👀 https://t.co/tMeQI8MiOC

Ten Hag reportedly wants to raid his former club Ajax once again to lure versatile midfielder Kudus to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Ghana international has been on fire for the Eredivisie giants this season, having scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 games across competitions.

He also caught the eye during the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite Ghana's group-stage exit. He scored twice in three games in Qatar.

Poll : 0 votes