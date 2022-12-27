Manchester United make approach to discuss potential signing of 22-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Ajax to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Red Devils are still reeling from being beaten to the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo by Liverpool.

However, Erik ten Hag's side are seemingly moving on quickly and have set their sights on Kudus.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester United have approached Ajax over potentially luring Kudus to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Ghanian is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play a variety of roles.

He has made 21 appearances across competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

Kudus earned plaudits for his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ghana despite the Black Stars exiting at the group stages. He made three appearances, scoring two goals.

The Ghanaian ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders across the top five European leagues for pass completion and dribbles completed.

He also ranks in the top 10% for non-penalty goals, shots on goal, touches, and progressive passes.

Manchester United are continuously targeting Ajax talent after luring not only Ten Hag to Old Trafford but also defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony.

Transfermarkt values Kudus at €22 million £19.47 million, but that price can be expected to rise given Ajax's past negotiations with United.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kudus dreams of playing in the Premier League and was close to joining Everton before Antony arrived at Old Trafford.

Manchester United target Kudus idolizes Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Kudus is a big fan of Thiago.

Kudus may be linked with a move to Manchester United, but he has love for arch-rivals Liverpool midfielder Thiago.

He spoke glowingly of the Spaniard in the past, saying that he loved his playing style and creativity.

The Ghanian said:

“I loved his playing style as a kid. I like creativity. When I played in Denmark, a friend of mine got me a shirt from him. That was fantastic. The shirt hangs at my house and I’m very proud of it."

Kudus also admires Thiago's defensive capabilities, adding:

“Sometimes he plays as a number six but, despite his defensive duties, he doesn’t lose his creativity. No matter where he plays, he always finds the balance between defending and attacking. That’s how I want to play too.”

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 for £27.3 million and has become a hit at Anfield following a slow start.

He has made 85 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

