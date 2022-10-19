“I loved his playing style as a kid" - Ajax's Mohammed Kudus says he idolizes Liverpool superstar amid interest from Everton 

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has hailed Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as his idol. He claimed he was a fan of the Spanish playmaker since his childhood.

Kudus said (via HITC):

“I loved his playing style as a kid. I like creativity. When I played in Denmark, a friend of mine got me a shirt from him. That was fantastic. The shirt hangs at my house and I’m very proud of it."

Praising the Reds midfielder's defensive and offensive qualities, he added:

“Sometimes he plays as a number six but, despite his defensive duties, he doesn’t lose his creativity. No matter where he plays, he always finds the balance between defending and attacking. That’s how I want to play too.”

The Ghana international's dream of meeting his idol came true when Ajax faced off against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on September 14. Although the fixture resulted in a 2-1 defeat for the Dutch outfit, Kudus did score a brilliant goal against the Reds in the first half.

Kudus also admitted that Everton contacted him over a potential move to Merseyside in the summer. However, the transfer never materialized despite rumors suggesting that Kudus was refusing to train in order to force a deal.

He said:

“Everton offered me a great opportunity and I wanted to try it. No footballer wants to sit on the bench and neither do I. Although I understand that not everyone can play all the time, Everton seemed like a good option at the time."

He added:

"It wasn't that I didn't want to train, but I'm human and had a lot to deal with in a very short time. The chapter is now over and I'm still here."

Kudus has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 15 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool urged to sign midfielder to forge 'frightening' partnership with Thiago Alcantara

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The retired Scotland international believes the Englishman could pair up well with Thiago in midfield.

Praising the two midfielders, he told Football Insider:

"I like Thiago, he strolls about, he has an air of confidence about him, a bit of swagger, I like that. Him and Bellingham, what a partnership that would be my god. Liverpool need Bellingham. I would go and spend the money in the summer and go and get him because they need him. I think him in the midfield would be absolutely frightening.“

Alcantara had a difficult start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign after picking up a hamstring injury in the Reds' opening fixture against Fulham. The Spain international returned to duty for his club in their 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1.

Overall, he has made nine appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit this term.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table and will next face West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday, October 19.

