“He’d love to play in the Premier League” – Fabrizio Romano offers update on 22-year-old in-form Eredivisie star scouted by Liverpool

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool have been scouting AFC Ajax starlet Mohammad Kudus for a few months now.

Kudus enjoyed a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Ghana, scoring twice in three group-stage matches and impressing from a midfield role. However, the 22-year-old's performances couldn't stop the African side from failing to reach the knockouts.

While his World Cup sojourn didn't end the way he would've liked, Kudus could get a move away from Ajax in the near future. Romano has stated that the versatile footballer wants to play in the Premier League and wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

“Mohammed Kudus dreams of Premier League football since long time. He’d love to play in the Premier League. He was close to Everton last summer, but then Ajax made the deal collapse after selling Antony to Manchester United.”

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Ajax were reportedly not keen to sell Kudus in the summer, having lost several high-profile players. The reigning Eredivisie champions notably sold Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, and Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund, among others.

However, Ornstein added that the player himself wants a move away from Amsterdam in January. This could put other clubs on red alert, with Romano adding that Liverpool were among the interested parties. The Italian journalist continued:

“Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Kudus already few months ago. On investments, we will see in the summer because at the moment Jude Bellingham is their only summer target.”

Rumored Liverpool target Mohammad Kudus reportedly wants a change in position at AFC Ajax

David Ornstein, in his aforementioned report, also mentioned one of the reasons for Liverpool target Mohammad Kudus' desire to depart AFC Ajax.

Kudus is currently contracted to Ajax until 2025, which will likely give the Dutch side some control over his transfer fee. However, as per Ornstein's report, the player wants to leave as he prefers to operate in midfield like he did for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The English journalist added that Kudus considers being allowed to operate in midfield will be an important factor in any move he makes.

Ajax have used him as a false 9 so far this season. The Dutch giants have also received decent returns from Kudus by doing so, with the player recording 10 goals and two assists in 21 matches in all competitions.

Ornstein's report notably reinforced Romano's claim that the Premier League is the youngster's preferred destination. He even stated that Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton agreed terms with the player last summer.

