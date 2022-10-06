"He's unstoppable" - Joe Cole likens midfielder with 'God-given talent' to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard 

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has hailed Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, comparing the youngster to Frank Lampard.

The England international stole the show for Borussia Dortmund in midweek as the Bundesliga side demolished Sevilla 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Bellingham scored one and assisted another goal in the match. Raphael Guerreiro, Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt also got on the scoresheet.

Joe Cole waxed lyrical about the 19-year-old as he captained Borussia Dortmund to an easy victory away in Spain.

The former Liverpool winger has also insisted that Bellingham was England's best player on the pitch against Italy and Germany during the international break. He told BT Sport, as quoted by Sports Max:

"Along with Erling Haaland, he's the best young player in the world, that's for sure.

"I watched him play for England over the two [Nations League] games [against Italy and Germany] and he was our best player."

Cole also compared Bellingham to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. He added:

"His dad I believe was a semi-pro footballer so he's obviously been guided right. When we grew up with Frank [Lampard] and his dad was a footballer obviously, a top footballer, and Frank had this maturity about him... Bellingham's got that as well, coupled with his undoubted God-given talent and his drive, he's unstoppable."

Jude Bellingham has a bright future on his hands and is wanted by a number of clubs including Chelsea

According to Sports Max, Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The youngster has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in world football following his exploits for Borussia Dortmund over the past couple of years.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Jude Bellingham has become the first midfielder in UEFA Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager. Prodigy. 3 - Jude Bellingham has become the first midfielder in UEFA Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager. Prodigy. https://t.co/CbhIGsreoD

Since joining the German giants from his boyhood club Birmingham City as a 17-year-old, the midfielder has never looked back.

He is regarded as one of the best players in the Bundesliga and looks like the next big thing.

It will be quite interesting to see where the coveted midfielder ends up if Borussia Dortmund decide to sell him next summer.

