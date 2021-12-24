“He’s used to feeling important” – Ander Herrera admits it hasn’t been easy for Sergio Ramos at PSG

PSG star Ander Herrera recently spoke about teammate Sergio Ramos' adaptation to Ligue 1 and the team. The Spanish star made his return from injury to the side in the 1-1 draw against Lorient. However, the former Real Madrid captain was sent off during the game.

Herrera came to the defense of his compatriot and believes that Ramos will be able to become a success at PSG. He explained:

"Of course [It has not been easy for him]. He's used to feeling important, playing and leading. But he has now been training for two or three weeks at a fantastic level and we are optimistic. It shows in his character and in the happiness he radiates."

He added:

"We want to win the Champions League and we are going to try. There's no doubt. But just because we have Messi, doesn't mean we're entitled to it more than everyone else. We understand that people expect the best from us, but in Europe, there are eight or ten other teams with the same chances of winning."

PSG have drawn Spanish juggernaut Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The French giants also have a stranglehold on Ligue 1 and are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table.

"At times, we have already seen the best version of Leo" - Herrera on Lionel Messi at PSG

Messi has not yet hit his best at PSG

Herrera was also asked about Lionel Messi's career at PSG so far. The Argentinian superstar has not yet hit the level expected of him at the club. However, the Spaniard believes Messi will soon return to his dominant best. He said:

"Players of Messi's level shorten the acclimatization time. He will play the same way in France, in Spain, in Japan or in Madagascar. He has won his seventh Ballon d'Or and trains and enjoys as if he were only starting to play now. No training action is taken as a joke."

He added:

"At times, we have already seen the best version of Leo, as against [Manchester] City at home, but I think it is also the responsibility of all those around him. We have to put ourselves at his service to get the best out of him. Normally, regular players have to adapt to a new context. Now, it is the other way around because we are talking about the best footballer in history."

