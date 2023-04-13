“He’s useless anyway” “We’re beating Man City” - Fans react hilariously as Sadio Mane is banned by Bayern for alleged attack on Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane has been banned from the team after allegedly attacking teammate Leroy Sane following the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg defeat against Manchester City. The Bavarians lost the match at Etihad by a scoreline of 3-0.

Mane reportedly attacked Sane and punched him in the face after a heated dressing room argument, leaving a mark on the German attacker's lower lip. Teammates separated the duo and forced Sane out of the dressing room to bring the situation under control.

The Senegalese winger came on as a substitute during the clash against the Cityzens. Sane, meanwhile, played as a starter against his former club.

Mane joined the German club from Liverpool at the start of the season. He has since scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 32 matches for the Bundesliga giants across competitions.

Fans reacted to the club banning Bayern, as one wrote on Twitter:

"Good decision, he’s useless anyway."

Another fan wrote:

"WE’RE BEATING MAN CITYYYYYY."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Bayern Munich suspended Sadio Mane following his alleged attack on Leroy Sane:

Ribas @DiegoribasB @iMiaSanMia @altobelli13 From the start I said he will be a bad signing. Kaladjic is clear @iMiaSanMia @altobelli13 From the start I said he will be a bad signing. Kaladjic is clear

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Sadio Mané has been suspended by FC Bayern until further notice [ Sadio Mané has been suspended by FC Bayern until further notice [ @altobelli13 ❗Sadio Mané has been suspended by FC Bayern until further notice [@altobelli13] https://t.co/kjDGSkBS4n

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel reacted to the defeat against Manchester City

Following the first leg defeat against Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel claimed that the Bavarians didn't deserve to lose the match.

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel, who was recently appointed as Bayern Munich's manager, said (via Sky Sports):

"This does not feel like a 3-0 but it is a 3-0 and it is a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We are realistic but we will not give up, It will not be over until we are in the shower."

Tuchel further added that Dayot Upamecano's error leading up to the Cityzens' second goal was the turning point of the match. He said:

"The second goal shifted the momentum when it was our momentum. It was an individual mistake, a decision-making mistake and at the highest level in world football it is brutal. This is a mistake that should not happen at this level in this part of the field. Clearly, we were not rewarded for our efforts."

The second leg of the last eight tie will take place on April 19 at the Allianz Arena.

Poll : 0 votes