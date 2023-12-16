"He's very, very good" - Newcastle United star Dan Burn names Arsenal superstar as his toughest opponent 

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has named Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka as his toughest opponent, alluding to the young winger's consistency.

Saka has become one of the Premier League's most exciting forwards since making his debut in 2019. The England international has bagged 46 goals and 52 assists in 201 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to the ongoing campaign, with eight goals and 12 assists in 22 games across competitions. He's one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet, only missing three games this season.

Burn was asked which opponent he's found it most difficult to defend against. The makeshift Newcastle left-back told Ben Foster's Fozcast (via football.london):

"Saka, always. He's very, very good. Because now it's constant, you play against inverted wingers."

Saka has consistently wreaked havoc on Arsenal's right flank with his sensational quick feet and potent left foot. Burn touched on playing against an unorthodox right-winger:

"So 20 years ago, you'd play against a right footer [at left-back], show him that side and cross it, but it's not the end of the world. Whereas now you're playing against wingers who, if you send them inside, they'll come inside, they'll shoot."

Burn has come up against Saka on eight occasions during his career. The Gunners youngster has had joy, with two assists. It's the Hale End academy graduate's consistency that the Magpies defender is impressed by:

"You're like, 'Right, I'll cover that', then they take it down the line and cross it anyway. I think Saka's up there for me as the most consistent."

Saka recently reached 200 appearances for Arsenal at his young age, speaking volumes of the north Londoners' faith in him. He's regarded as one of European football's most talented wingers.

Kolo Toure reckons Bukayo Saka could have played for Arsenal's invincibles

Kolo Toure insists Bukayo Saka (above) could have been an Invincible.

Kolo Toure also waxed lyrical about Saka, claiming that the Englishman could have been part of Arsenal's iconic Invincibles side. That team went unbeaten as they won the Premier League in 2004, the only team to achieve this feat in English football history.

The Ivorian defender was part of the Invincibles and he talked up Saka as the best winger in the Premier League currently. He said (via the source above):

"One-on-one, he is the best winger in the Premier League. He can take on any player, even two players, no problem. There aren’t many players in the league who play like him."

Toure added:

"Could he have played for The Invincibles? Absolutely."

Saka would have battled the likes of Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg for a starting berth under Arsene Wenger. But, he has shown he can become the protagonist for his club in a title race as seen throughout last season.