"He's a warrior" – Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea to sign £25 million-rated ex-Premier League midfielder

Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged his former team to snap up Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams ahead of the next campaign.

The Blues are in the process of reshaping their midfield this summer with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already off their books. They are hoping to add at most two more midfielders to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are keeping an eye on Adams' situation at the recently relegated club. They are set to face competition from Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest for the 24-year-old, who is said to have a £25 million release clause.

During an interaction on ESPN FC, Leboeuf was asked whether Adams would be a fine signing for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit. He replied:

"Yes, it does make total sense as Chelsea need to fill up the middle of the park. Right now, you have Fernandez, Gallagher and we are still waiting on Caicedo, unsure whether he is going to sign or not."

Lauding the former RB Leipzig holding midfielder, Leboeuf continued:

"Adams is starting to have a very good experience. He is the captain of the United States. He has the character that I love. He's a warrior and Pochettino needs that kind of player in the middle of the park."

Stating that the American would fit in well at the Blues, Leboeuf added:

"Yes, he's not the player who can slot in at Chelsea, a big club, as he comes from Leeds. But I like these kind of players. I love his temper. His character. He's one who is going to suit very well to any system."

So far, Adams has featured in 26 games across competitions for Leeds.

Chelsea could opt to sign Tyler Adams soon

With only two first-team midfielders at the club, Chelsea are expected to splash the cash ahead of the next campaign. They currently have Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher as senior stars with Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos as young options.

The Blues could opt to go all in for Tyler Adams due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, they are without a ball-winning central operaror like the New York Red Bulls youth product. Secondly, they boast enough financial muscle to dish out a fee of around £25 million this month.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently locked in talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion ace Moises Caicedo. They are also keeping tabs on Edson Alvarez and Romeo Lavia, as per The Times.