“He’s a waste of talent” - Ex-Liverpool star Stephen Warnock blasts Manchester United star despite win over Everton 

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has slammed Manchester United striker Anthony Martial despite his goal contribution against Everton on Saturday, November 25.

Manchester United beat the Toffees 3-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Alejandro Garncho opened the scoring in the third minute with an extraordinary overhead kick.

Martial, who started the game due to Rasmus Hojlund's injury, earned a penalty in the 56th minute after being fouled by Ashley Young. Marcus Rashford converted that penalty before Martial got on the scoresheet himself in the 75th minute.

This performance, however, drew criticism from Warnock, who spoke at length about the Frenchman's career and labeled it frustrating. He said on Sky Sports (via Daily Express):

"He is one of the most frustrating players. If I had an ounce of his quality... you've got to have dedication, you've got to have work rate, you've got to have sacrifices, belief. He's a waste of talent, he really is. On his day he's unplayable.

"You would struggle to know whether he's going inside you, outside you, he's got pace, he's got skill, he's got great balance, he's a good finisher. But half the time he looks disinterested and I think how can you be disinterested with your talent?"

Warnock went on to say that Martial might look back at his career in regret and that he hasn't been at his best at Manchester United:

"He's one of those players, and I hope he does at the end of his career, who looks back and thinks 'I should have done more'.

"Not that 'I've given everything and done everything', he's just one of those players where I think you've wasted a lot of what you've got and it's a shame, a real shame because I'd love to have an ounce of his ability."

He added:

"He is a phenomenal talent but he's always that player where every single season people will go, and I remember last season when Erik ten Hag came in, they said 'He's going to get the best out of Martial' - no one's been able to get the best out of Martial. For me, when I watch him, it's up there, it's in his head."

The goal against Everton was Martial's first Premier League goal for Manchester United this season and second overall in 16 appearances.

A look at Anthony Martial's Manchester United career so far

The Red Devils signed Martial from AS Monaco for €60 million in 2015 under manager Louis van Gaal. He had a decent first season, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 games across competitions for Manchester United.

The Frenchman has, however, failed to live up to the expectations since. He had a stellar 2019-20 season where he recorded 23 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions. Apart from that, though, Martial has struggled for consistency and form.

The 27-year-old has also been hampered by injuries throughout his Manchester United stint, missing almost 80 games since his arrival. He has also been linked with an exit and was sent on a six-month loan at Sevilla in January 2022.

Martial's contract with Manchester United expires next season but the club have the option to extend it by a year.