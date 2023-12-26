“He’s wasted enough time” - Pundit makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future amid Real Madrid interest

The future of Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a subject of speculation and debate, particularly with Real Madrid's continued interest in his services. That has seen Ligue 1 pundit Martin Mosnier share his thoughts on what could be the biggest transfer story of the upcoming summer.

The 25-year-old French international's contract is winding down in six months, which means he will be able to negotiate with any foreign club next month ahead of a summer move. Numerous sources (via PSG Talk) have suggested, though, that Los Blancos have a set timeframe for Mbappe to respond to their offer in the January transfer window itself.

Mosnier share his views on a Eurosport podcast, where he sees the superstar seeking new challenges (via PSG Talk):

“Kylian Mbappe has been with Paris Saint-Germain for six and a half years now, and I think he’s wasted enough time. He’s 25, and it’s time for him to move on.

"All the great French players grew up abroad: Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, (and) Thierry Henry. They went to Real (Madrid), Juventus, (and) Arsenal; they grew up there and learned new things."

The pundit continued:

“It’ll be good for his career but also for what he’ll be leaving behind, for his legacy. I hear that he wants to win the first Champions League in the history of Paris Saint-Germain, and that’s a noble goal.

"But he’s exhausted himself in that fight. It’s been six years, and nobody will blame him for fighting it. And I think that Paris has never been so far from winning the Champions League. It’s definitely time to go.”

Journalist sheds light on Real Madrid's stance in Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

French journalist Frederic Hermel recently offered his insight on the unfolding transfer situation around Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid, long linked with Kylian Mbappe, have reportedly set a 15-day deadline for him to make a decision on their offer.

On RMC Sport, Hermel discussed the situation from Madrid's perspective, highlighting the scepticism surrounding the striker's previous decision to reject them (via PSG Talk):

“What happened a year and a half ago? Real Madrid still has it in its throat. Several told me that today, Mbappe’s words no longer have value. … What I have been told in recent days is that it is up to him to make the effort. It is up to him to do the job if he wants to come.

The journalist also noted an emerging preference within Real Madrid's ranks, suggesting a tilt towards Erling Haaland over Mbappe.