"He's wasted millions at City" - Richard Keys makes bold claim on why Pep Guardiola isn't a 'genius'

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has launched a scathing attack on Pep Guardiola, claiming that the Manchester City boss is not the genius make him out to be.

Pep Guardiola got his first senior managerial job in 2008, taking the reins at Barcelona. He has since established himself as one of the managers of this generation, enjoying success in three different leagues.

The Spanish tactician was in charge of Catalan giants Barcelona for four years between 2008 and 2012. He helped the Blaugrana win 14 trophies, including three La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles, during that period.

He then functioned as the manager of German giants Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016. He enjoyed significant domestic success with the Bavarians, winning three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokal trophies.

The former midfielder embarked on a new journey in 2016, taking charge of Manchester City. During his six years at the club's helm, he has led them to 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Having succeeded in all three managerial jobs, Guardiola is now widely considered the best manager in the world. However, Richard Keys has refused to acknowledge the 51-year-old as the genius that many make him out to be.

The BeIN Sports presenter pointed out how Guardiola has failed to lead Manchester City to Champions League glory despite having wasted millions. He also claimed that the Cityzens manager has been 'luck' to have gotten jobs at three big teams. Keys wrote in his blog:

"Guardiola is often spoken of as a ‘genius’. He’s not. He’s good, but he’s also been lucky to have coached three big teams - where he’s always inherited good players. He’s wasted millions at City. Yes - he’s delivered trophies - significantly, not the big one - but so he should’ve done with the money he’s had."

Can Guardiola win the Champions League with Manchester City?

Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League table with 17 points from seven matches. Despite being one point behind Arsenal, they remain strong favorites to lift the title at the end of the season.

The Spaniard could thus be in line to win his fifth league title with the Cityzens. However, it remains to be seen if he can help the club win the Champions League in the near future.

It is worth noting that the former Barcelona boss has his contract with Manchester City expiring at the end of the current season. He will be keen to lead the club to European glory this campaign if he intends to leave them next year.

