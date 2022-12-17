“He’s on the same wavelength as Messi” – Gary Neville chooses the best young player at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gary Neville has chosen Argentina forward Julian Alvarez as the best young player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to his impressive partnership with Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester United captain believes that Alvarez, 22, is on the same wavelength as the Argentine icon.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

“Alvarez has become really important to Messi. When Messi was playing with Lautaro Martinez earlier in the tournament it wasn't really happening for him, but Alvarez has emerged in the last few games and his work in and around Messi is noticeable."

Neville added:

“He's a bright spark, he's on the same wavelength as Messi.”

Argentina head into the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December, and a large part of that is the form of Alvarez alongside his nation's captain.

The Manchester City striker has been in impressive form, scoring four goals and providing an assist in six appearances.

Alvarez's connection with the Argentina icon has grown throughout the tournament.

The duo linked up with a devastating impact in Argentina's 3-0 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia.

Alvarez won the penalty, which his skipper converted in the 34th minute before the young striker produced a wonderful run and finish in the 39th minute.

He added a third in the 69th minute after the PSG attacker had produced a moment of magic to play him in on goal, and Alvarez made no mistake.

The Barcelona legend was awarded man of the match after the win over Croatia but claimed that his young teammate deserved the award.

He said:

“Every player did very well, but if I have to choose I would give this award to Julián. He had an extraordinary game.”

France winger Ousmane Dembele hails Messi as exceptional ahead of the FIFA World Cup final

Dembele praises his former Barca teammate.

France attacker Dembele played with the Argentina captain at Barcelona from 2017 to 2021 and knows all about the legendary forward's talent.

He lauded his former teammate and explained his impact on younger players.

Dembele also described the difficulties in trying to nullify the threat posed by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner (via the Daily Mail):

"I spent four great years with him. He's a normal guy in the dressing room, he helps young players. He gave me a lot."

He added:

"He's difficult to control and we'll have to do everything we can to make sure he touches the ball as little as possible."

