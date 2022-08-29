"He's a winner" – Ex-Manchester United midfielder insists Red Devils star has improved after Erik ten Hag decision

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has lavished praise on star midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his match-winning performance in his team's 1-0 win against Southampton on August 27.

Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP for £47 million in January 2020, has established himself as the team's fulcrum over the past two seasons. But he recently came under fire for his underwhelming performances at the start of the season.

After faltering in his team's back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, the Portuguese shone in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool last weekend. He carried the momentum and scored a precise volley at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick pointed out how Fernandes is currently thriving on the responsibility of the captain's armband. He labeled the Portuguese midfielder as "a winner". He said:

"Fernandes is a player who really stood out, he looks like he's buzzing to have the captain's armband. He has put in two really good performances since replacing Harry Maguire as captain."

He continued:

"When a player's given the captain's armband, particularly at a club like United, it's a massive responsibility. You get the sense with Bruno that he craves that responsibility and wants to be the main man. Since he has been given the armband, he has drastically improved."

Chadwick added:

"If United can get Fernandes back to his best then that decision from Erik ten Hag could end up being really important. He's a winner, he wants to score, he wants to assist, and he has really raised his game. If we can get him back to that kind of form he showed when he first joined the club, it’s going to be a massive plus for the team moving forward."

Manchester United, who have six points from four Premier League matches, will next travel to Leicester City on September 1.

Manchester United reach agreement with Ajax for Antony

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax in a deal of £85.4 million for the services of forward Antony. The Brazilian is set to sign a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the left-footed attacker featured in 33 matches across all competitions for Ajax, registering 12 goals and ten assists. The former Sao Paulo man has contributed two goals and as many assists in three appearances so far this season.

United will welcome Antony's arrival. The club is facing a dearth of quality wingers as Marcus Rashford's indifferent form continues and Anthony Martial faces a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

