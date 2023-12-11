"He's a winner" - Thomas Tuchel backs Bayern Munich superstar to deepen Manchester United's misery ahead of UCL clash

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has backed talismanic striker Harry Kane to add to Manchester United's misery when his side travel to face the Red Devils in the Champions League.

Speaking to the media leading up to the fixture (via The Sun), Tuchel revealed that Kane is fired up and raring to go. The manager also praised Kane for the way he has adjusted to life in Germany.

"Yes, for him (Harry Kane) 100 per cent. He is a winner, he is a champion.

“It’s nice to go back to England and to Old Trafford. Harry will love it I think and is looking forward to it.

“Harry is a top pro and a fantastic guy who has adjusted very well to life in Germany."

Manchester United face an uphill battle as they must defeat Bayern to have any chance of finishing second in the group. They currently sit at the bottom of Group A with four points.

Erik ten Hag's side will also hope that the game between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen ends in a draw. If either of those teams wins, they will move up to eight points and will be out of United's reach regardless of the results.

Bayern suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga over the weekend and will be looking move forward with a win against Manchester United.

The Red Devils suffered a shocking loss themselves as they were humbled 3-0 by Bournemouth, who secured their first-ever win at Old Trafford.

Despite having secured top spot in the group with 12 points, the Bavarians are expected to come out all guns blazing against United.

Highly-rated starlet Mathys Tel to remain at Bayern amid Manchester United interest

Bayern Munich's 18-year-old French striker Mathys Tel is all set to finish the ongoing season with his club amid loan interest from Manchester United.

This is as per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports (via GFFN), who has added that Erik ten Hag will have to look elsewhere in his quest to add attacking depth.

Mathys Tel's rise to playing senior football in the last few years has been remarkable. Having come through the youth ranks at Rennes, Tel was signed by Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of €28 million in 2022.

The German club are known to be shrewd in their business and spending such a huge sum on a teenager was an indication of Mathys Tel's abilities. He has also impressed at various youth levels for his nation, bagging 20 goals in 32 appearances for age groups U17, U18, U19 and U21.

The Frenchman has made 46 appearances for Bayern since he joined, bagging 12 goals and three assists. The Bavarians' firm stance on keeping Tel will force Manchester United to look elsewhere.