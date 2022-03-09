"He's winning everything" - Aston Villa's Emi Martinez claims Chelsea star is the 'best in the world'

Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez believes Chelsea star Edouard Mendy is currently the best goalkeeper in the world.

Martinez is inspired by Mendy's humble beginnings and early hardships but believes everything is now working in the Senegal international's favor.

Speaking to Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster on his YouTube channel, Martinez said:

"[Edouard] Mendy. He's having clean sheets for fun. He's winning everything. He's having a wonderful season again. I like his story... the fact he is winning everything now, hard works pays off."

Edouard Mendy is currently one of the most in-form goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has been crucial to Chelsea's recent success under the management of Thomas Tuchel. The 30-year-old goalkeeper played a vital role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season.

Additionally, Mendy attained international success this year, winning the 2021 AFCON with Senegal. He was also awarded the best goalkeeper award at the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already won two trophies this season. They lifted the UEFA Super Cup earlier this season and won the FIFA Club World Cup last month. Mendy played in both of those finals.

However, the former Rennes goalkeeper was substituted off in favor of Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final minute of the UEFA Super Cup. The move worked as the Spaniard went on to save two penalties on that occasion.

However, this exact substitution did not work recently in the Carabao Cup final as Arrizabalaga failed to save 11 penalties against Liverpool. He also missed his decisive spot-kick.

Chelsea face a struggling Norwich City side in the Premier League

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road to take on a struggling Norwich City side in the Premier League on Thursday night. The Canaries are currently bottom of the league standings and are on a four-game losing run.

The Blues will be hoping to secure another win following their comfortable 4-0 victory against Burnley in the Premier League last time around. Goals from Reece James, Christian Pulisic, and a brace from Kai Havertz were enough to secure all three points at Turf Moor.

Chelsea needed this result after their recent difficulties in domestic cup competitions. Thomas Tuchel's side first lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in a penalty shootout. Following that disappointment, the Blues secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

