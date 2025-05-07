"He’s wonderful" - Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi names on 'sensational' Barcelona star who impressed him like Lamine Yamal

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has hailed Lamine Yamal after their UEFA Champions League win over Barcelona in the semi-finals. He claimed that the youngster was extraordinary over the two legs, along with Frenkie De Jong.

Speaking to the media after the second leg on Tuesday, Inzaghi admitted that he was impressed with De Jong and Yamal as they stood out for Barcelona. However, he would not swap his players for the Barcelona duo and said via METRO:

"A lot was said about Yamal, I saw another extraordinary player over these two legs who was out injured the last time we played them. Frenkie de Jong impressed me every bit as much as Yamal, he cleans the ball, times the passes well, he's wonderful. I would not change my players for anyone in the world, but over the two legs I found De Jong to be really sensational."

He went on to talk about the match and continued:

"We must compliment Barcelona because they are truly a strong opponent. It required a super Inter, so I praise my boys for putting in two incredible performances over the two legs. It was the only way to reach the final, I am so proud to be their coach, as they gave it everything and those who came off the bench had the right attitude too."

"They should enjoy every moment in front of these fans, we are truly happy. They were exemplary. I told the players to believe, that we could try to limit Barcelona, even though it wasn't easy to do. We had Lautaro, Dumfries and Frattesi who were not 100 per cent fit, so we had to use our hearts to push through every obstacle."

Barca lost 7-6 on aggregate after two thrilling 3-3 draws in both legs took the game to extra time. Davide Frattesi scored the dramatic winner at San Siro in extra time to seal a place in the final for the Serie A side. They will face either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Barcelona manager disappointed after Champions League exit

Hansi Flick admitted that he was disappointed after Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. He claimed that Inter Milan were a good side and did well at both ends of the pitch.

He said via METRO:

"I'm very disappointed that we're out – but I'm not disappointed about the performance of my team. They tried everything. We're out, but next year we'll start again and we'll make our fans, the club and everyone around us happy. They [Inter] are a really good team, a strong team who defend well but also they have a really good striker."

Barca next face Real Madrid at home in LaLiga this weekend. A win would see them go seven points clear at the top of the table with three matches remaining in the season.

