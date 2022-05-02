“He’s had a word with those two” – Kevin Phillips claims Liverpool man has convinced Salah and Mane into extending stay at Anfield after recent update

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are likely to stay at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's contract extension.

The Merseyside giants have tied down their manager to a new deal until 2026. Phillips insists that star duo Salah and Mane may have already agreed to stay at the club following the news. Both players' contracts expire in the summer of 2023 and there hasn't been a renewal yet.

The former European Golden Shoe winning striker has insisted that the two attackers share an excellent working relationship with the German manager.

Phillips has suggested that the two African superstars will be looking to continue their association with Klopp. The 48-year-old told Football Insider about both players' contract situation:

“I would have thought so. From the outside looking in, it looks like they get on so well with Klopp. They’ve still got many years at the top, and he’s obviously signed until 2026. Why would you want to break that up?"

"Liverpool are stronger than Bayern. They are probably the team that press the best in Europe. It is difficult to know where their weaknesses are. They have two players who fight for Ballon d'Or every year in Salah and Mane."

Phillips added:

“Klopp signing would suggest to me that he’s had a word with those two before committing to the club. Him putting the pen to paper could mean they’ve all agreed to stay at the club for a while longer, and if they do – then Liverpool will be a force for a long, long time in the Premier League.”

Jurgen Klopp staying until 2026 is a massive boost for Liverpool

Liverpool have grown by leaps and bounds under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship since he took over in 2015.

When the German took charge at Anfield after Brendan Rodgers was sacked, the Reds were struggling to even break into the top-four. They finished eighth in Klopp's first season in charge.

However, in the last few years under Klopp, they have won a total of five trophies, including one Champions League and the Premier League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Trent on Jurgen Klopp's contract extension:



"It's a boost. Hopefully we have 4 more years of these kind of seasons to come!" Trent on Jurgen Klopp's contract extension:"It's a boost. Hopefully we have 4 more years of these kind of seasons to come!" 📺 Trent on Jurgen Klopp's contract extension:"It's a boost. Hopefully we have 4 more years of these kind of seasons to come!" 🔴 https://t.co/gZSA3VRH3h

The Reds have achieved unprecedented success in the transfer market over the last few years.

Klopp has also overseen remarkable developments in his players and both Salah and Mane have been great examples. The African duo are regarded as among the best in the world right now and it would perhaps not have been possible without the Liverpool manager.

With the 54-year-old committing his future to the club until 2026, the Reds fans have every reason to be optimistic about the future.

