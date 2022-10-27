"He's worth €120 million" - Club president says he won't sell superstar midfielder amid Arsenal interest

S.S. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has revealed that the club have no interest in selling midfielder and Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As per the Express, the Gunners could look to sign Milinkovic-Savic in the January transfer window. They are rumored to be pondering over negotiating a player-plus-cash deal that could see them offer £43 million and young midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to Lazio.

However, Lotito's latest statement suggests that they expect a much bigger offer if they are to let Milinkovic-Savic depart the club. The Lazio president recently told Il Messaggero (as quoted by HITC):

“I am not selling Milinkovic-Savic. I will offer him (a contract) renewal. Today, he is worth 120 million euros (around £100 million).”

He added:

“And, every month that passes, the price rises more and more. I am proud of this. Lazio is beautiful and aims high.”

A further factor that could be key to various clubs' pursuit of Milinkovic-Savic was also outlined by the player's agent, Mateja Kezman. According to Kezman, the Lazio midfielder wants to be involved in the UEFA Champions League on a consistent basis.

He told Corriere dello Sport (via HITC) about reports linking his client with English clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United:

“These options are not for him. He wants to play Champions League football consistently in the future.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Lazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. Milinković-Savić’s agent Kezman on potential transfer: “Sergej has just 18 months left on his contract, we will have to discuss about his situation with Lazio after the World Cup”, tells CorSport.Lazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. Milinković-Savić’s agent Kezman on potential transfer: “Sergej has just 18 months left on his contract, we will have to discuss about his situation with Lazio after the World Cup”, tells CorSport. 🚨🇷🇸 #transfersLazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinković. https://t.co/ukwLs9kOnR

The Gunners are currently not in Europe's premier club competition and are plying their trade in the UEFA Europa League. However, Arsenal are currently first in the Premier League and have been backed by many to secure Champions League football for the 2023-24 season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are fourth in the league standings and are making an ambitious bid to stay there come the end of the season.

How has Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fared this season?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has simply been superb for S.S. Lazio this season.

The Serbian has registered three goals and seven assists in 11 Serie A matches this term. Thanks to his exploits, Maurizio Sarri's team is currently third in the Italian top flight, five points adrift of leaders S.S.C. Napoli and just two behind AC Milan.

Serbian Football Scout @SerbFootyScout



His Serie A stats so far:



11 matches

3 goals

7 assists



Poetry in motion.



Highlights from Sergej Milinković-Savić's season so far at Lazio. Captain now that Immobile is out.His Serie A stats so far:11 matches3 goals7 assistsPoetry in motion. Highlights from Sergej Milinković-Savić's season so far at Lazio. Captain now that Immobile is out.His Serie A stats so far:✅ 11 matches⚽️ 3 goals🅰️ 7 assistsPoetry in motion. 🔥https://t.co/vVtpRLH6re

Milinkovic-Savic has also featured in all four of Lazio's Europa League games, registering one goal. The Italian outfit sit third in their group, level with all three other clubs, with five points.

He will undoubtedly be key when Lazio take on FC Midtjylland at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

Poll : 0 votes