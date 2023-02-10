"He’s written his name into the history books" - Joao Felix comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr 

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has given his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo had a rather turbulent time last year. He fell out with manager Erik Ten Hag which led to his Manchester United contract being terminated. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then bid goodbye to European football when he joined Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese international was officially unveiled on December 31 and he got off the mark at his new club in his fourth league game, scoring a penalty in a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh.

On Thursday (February 9), he showed his class by scoring all four goals in his team's 4-0 victory against Al-Wehda, which took Al-Nassr to the top of the table.

Ronaldo's compatriot Joao Felix has now given his thoughts on the 38-year-old's move to the Saudi Pro League. Speaking to AS, the 23-year-old said:

"There was nothing left for him to win in Europe. He’s written his name into the history books and now he’s going to write his name into the history books in Saudi Arabia. I wish him all the best."

Joao Felix reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to being benched during FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make a mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal had a 2022 FIFA World Cup to forget after being knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact for his side and manager Fernando Santos replaced him with Gonçalo Ramos for the match against Switzerland. Ramos repaid his coach's faith in him by scoring a hat-trick.

In the same interview with AS, Joao Felix revealed how Ronaldo reacted to getting benched, saying:

"We were surprised, because seeing Cristiano on the bench is not something you’re used to. But it was the gaffer’s decision: he’s the one who calls the shots. Cristiano reacted really well, because we were all pulling in the same direction and creating positive vibes. His reaction was really good for the rest of us, because he looked to give the team confidence and make it clear that we were all in this together. It was really good for us and he just kept on being a real help in every way."

When asked if Ronaldo would continue to play for Portugal, he said:

"Yes, I’m sure he will."

