“He's wrong - Dani Parejo suggests Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior’s attitude is an ‘unnecessary’ problem

Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo has given a controversial take on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's attitude amid the ongoing debate regarding racism in La Liga.

Vinicius was in tears this past week when touching on racism and the impact it's had on him. The Brazilian attacker has been targeted by fans with disgraceful racist abuse during his time in Spain.

The Brazil international admitted that the abuse is affecting his desire to play (via BBC Sport):

"I just want to play football but it's hard to move forward; I feel less and less like playing."

However, Parejo questioned Vinicius' attitude and how he often reacts to fans during such incidents. The Spaniard said (via Madrid Zone):

"Vinicius attitude? I have gone to stadiums where they called me drunk and things but I don't go to face them, nor do I make gestures. I think that's unnecessary. The footballer must be above that. He's wrong."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius Junior is one of La Liga's most formidable forwards and rivals can often become infuriated playing against him. He's registered 18 goals and eight assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti came out in support of Vinicius and was adamant the winger deserved more respect:

"I have looked a little back in history and statistics and I have never seen a player as persecuted as Vinicius. They tell him and do everything to him, what does he have to do? Everyone has to change the attitude they have against him."

La Liga reported 10 incidents of racism relating to Vinicius last year including the abhorrent scenes that occurred between Real Madrid and Valencia. Sections of the home crowd made monkey gestures towards the player.

Aymeric Laporta mocks Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after an altercation during Brazil's draw with Spain

Aymeric Laporte (above) clashed with Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior spent this week representing Brazil on international duty. He appeared in Selecao's 1-0 friendly win against England and 3-3 draw with Spain.

The 23-year-old captained his nation in the draw against Luis de la Fuente's La Roja. But, the game's biggest talking came when he got into a scrap with Aymeric Laporte.

Vinicius elbowed Laporte in the back before the Al-Nassr defender pushed him away. It was a fiery affair at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and tensions boiled over.

One fan uploaded a clip of the altercation between Vinicius and Laporte. The Spanish defender reacted to it by taking a dig at the Brazilian's recent comment about wanting to concentrate on playing football:

"Quiza queria bailar? - Maybe I wanted to dance?"

Expand Tweet

Vinicius Junior will be back in action for Real Madrid on Sunday (March 31). His side face Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu and he'll look to put the recent racism ordeal behind him.