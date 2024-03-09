“I don't forget and forgive" - Carlo Ancelotti defends Real Madrid star amid heavy criticism from rival fans 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered a staunch defense of Vinicius Junior and claims the Brazilian has been persecuted.

Vinicius has incurred the wrath of rival clubs and fans during his time in La Liga. This has led to disgusting incidents relating to racism and Ancelotti thinks attitudes toward the forward need to change.

Ancelotti claimed he hasn't seen a player in history targeted as much as the Brazil international. He urged attitudes towards the 23-year-old to change (via Madrid Xtra):

"I have looked a little back in history and statistics and I have never seen a player as persecuted as Vinicius. They tell him and do everything to him, what does he have to do? Everyone has to change the attitude they have against him."

Vinicius has picked up six yellow cards across competitions this season. One of those yellow cards came in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw (2-1 aggregate win) against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last 16 (March 6).

The pacey winger was booked after grabbing and pushing Leipzig defender Willi Orban. There was uproar as some argued he should have been sent off.

Ancelotti alluded to this in his verdict of the Brazilian's persecution (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I don't forget and forgive. Once there was a player who kicked him in the head and nothing happened, while he pushed someone once and people are asking for a red."

Vinicius has shone despite the issues that Ancelotti has raised. He's bagged 15 goals and seven assists in 26 games across competitions this season. The young attacker has long been a protagonist for Real Madrid, winning 10 major trophies.

Vinicius celebrates reaching 250 appearances for Real Madrid

Vinicius has been at Real Madrid for six years.

Vinicius was at the double for Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga on March 2. It was the first time he'd returned to the Mestalla after receiving racist abuse at the stadium last season.

It was a huge occasion for the forward as it also marked his 250th appearance for Los Blancos. He touched on this with a post on Instagram and insisted he was living a dream:

"250 games with the best club in the world! I always dreamed it, but never imagined it would be so fast and with so many titles. I want to go on and make history. We are still at the beginning !!! HALA MADRID !"

Vinicius is playing a vital role in Los Merengues' La Liga title hunt, bagging nine goals and four assists in 18 games. His side are on course to take the crown from Barcelona. They sit top of La Liga with a five-point lead over their second-placed El Clasico rivals.