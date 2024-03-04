Vinicius Jr allegedly called a m**k*y during Valencia-Real Madrid clash, La Liga begin investigation: Reports

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was reportedly called a 'm**k*y' during Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday (March 2).

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian attacker, who scored twice in the match, was on the receiving end of racist language from a fan in the stands. The report further claims that police were called during the fixture, and La Liga is now set to investigate the event.

If the incident is verified, it would only prove Vincius' earlier claims regarding Spanish football. The 23-year-old was also racially abused by Valencia fans during a game in May 2023.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram (via GOAL):

"La Liga belongs to racists. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the federation does too and the opponents encourage it."

With the matter under investigation, Real Madrid will prepare to get through to the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek (March 6). They take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash, which the Spanish giants lead 1-0.

Vinicius is likely to feature in this important knockout fixture, having scored two goals and assisted three in four Champions League matches this season. He's found the net nine times and turned provider on four occasions in Spain's top tier this campaign.

Luis Enrique sends strong message with Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has sent a strong message to the fans, with Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe's agreement at the Parc des Princes runs out in June this year, after which he's expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Purportedly hinting at the fact that PSG will be more than okay without the attacker, Enrique said (The Real Champs):

"I know that if everything goes well, next season, we will have a better team from all perspectives: offensively, defensively, tactically. I have no doubt about it."

Mbappe has played 293 matches across competitions so far for the Parisians, bagging 244 goals and 105 assists. He's won Ligue 1 five times with his current employers but has yet to lift the Champions League trophy.