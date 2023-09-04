“He said he was going to kill me” – Antony’s ex-girlfriend shares details on attempted assault from Manchester United star

Gabriela Cavallin, former girlfriend of Manchester United star Antony, has accused the winger of assault and shared details of multiple incidents. The model has filed a case in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the footballer.

Recalling one of her horrifying experiences with the Brazilian, she said that Antony locked her in the house and even took her passport to stop her from leaving the country.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Cavallin recalled that her finger was cut open when he locked her up inside his house. She added that the footballer's mother and stepfather had to trap him in a 'football court' inside the house to ensure he did not harm her.

She said:

"Antony locked the door of the house and wouldn't let me go out, and I had my finger open, all hurt. He broke my things, took my passport. His mother and stepfather even trapped him inside the football court, he had a football court inside his living room, surrounded by a fence. He was upset, trying to get out of the court in any way, throwing a football at me, throwing a cell phone at me. He said he was going to kill me, that he was going to kill himself."

The recent revelations came to light after the model approached UOL with details of the horrific incidents. As per the report, the most recent incident of assault took place in May this year.

Gabriela Cavallin recalls getting shoved into a car by Manchester United star

Earlier this year, Gabriela Cavallin recalled an incident when Anthony pulled her out of a pub and pushed her into a car. She added that he had broken her phone and suitcase and told UOL:

"He attacked me, shoved me against the door (of the car). There, I said to myself: 'It's over'. He broke my suitcase, took my handbag, my passport. He broke my mobile phone, he wouldn't let me go. I was a prisoner from 10pm to almost 3.30am. I call it private captivity. I just wanted to get out of there and he told me that I wouldn't leave until I erased everything. I think his mother called his physiotherapist and asked for help. No one could control it."

Antony and Cavallin were expecting their first child last year, but she reportedly suffered a miscarriage earlier in 2022. Manchester United are yet to comment on the situation.