"He said it was going to be the last one" - Lionel Messi delivered rousing team talk ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final, confirms Argentina star

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has confirmed that Lionel Messi told his teammates that the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be his last appearance in the tournament.

La Albiceleste got off to a nightmare start in Qatar, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening group match. That proved to be their last loss in the competition as the South American side as they went all the way to lift the trophy.

Mac Allister was an important part of manager Lionel Scaloni's title-winning squad in the Middle East. He stated that the team wanted to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria because they deserved it the most.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder also shed light on how the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker delivered rousing speeches before each game. Speaking to BBC (h/t GOAL), Mac Allister said:

"Yeah, before every game he speaks. He says what he feels but he tries to get the pressure away from us. He is so important for us on and off the pitch. He [Lionel Messi] said it was going to be the last one and we knew that it was an important trophy that he was missing – the only one."

"We did it for him. Of course, we wanted to win it as well for us but he is the one that deserves it alongside [Angel] Di Maria. They fought a lot in the last couple of years.”

Messi will be 39 years old when the 2026 FIFA World Cup commences in North America. Older players have featured in the competition before, but perhaps going out while at the top would be a better option.

The Argentine's future at PSG remains uncertain as of now, although there is a belief that he can extend his stay in Paris beyond the end of the season.

Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina completed his trophy cabinet

The 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina was the final and the most coveted addition to Lionel Messi's glittering trophy cabinet.

For a long time, the forward's failure to win the trophy was cited as a reason why he couldn't be compared to greats such as Diego Maradona and Pele. That is not the case anymore.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK



Dani Alves — 43

Lionel Messi — 42

Andres Iniesta — 37

Maxwell — 37

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs — 36



2 more to break the record. Serial winner Football players with most trophies in history:Dani Alves — 43Lionel Messi — 42Andres Iniesta — 37Maxwell — 37🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs — 362 more to break the record. Serial winner Football players with most trophies in history:🇧🇷 Dani Alves — 43 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi — 42 ⭐🇪🇸 Andres Iniesta — 37🇧🇷 Maxwell — 37🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs — 362 more to break the record. Serial winner 🏆 https://t.co/sRukvthmhk

Moreover, Messi is now one trophy within Dani Alves' record tally of 43 trophies. Given PSG's six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after 18 games, there is every chance he will match it this year.

Les Parisiens are also active in the Coupe de la Ligue and the UEFA Champions League this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes