“He said that I would be the next genius in Brazil” - Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao opens up on special message from Neymar Jr

Chelsea-bound Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian shared a message he once received from Neymar Jr after missing a crucial penalty. The Palmeiras wonderkid is set to join the Blues for a reported £51 million this summer.

Estevao has recently been lauded as one of the most promising and talented youngsters in the world. The Palmeiras forward has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in 68 outings for the club across competitions. He has also won the Brazilian Serie A title and the Paulista Cup with them.

In a letter addressed to his parents published on The Players' Tribune, Estevao emotionally recalled the time he received a message from his idol, Neymar Jr. He wrote (via The Mirror):

"The very first time he messaged me, I nearly cried. My biggest reference in football knows about me. And do you remember how sad I was when I missed the penalty against Corinthians? I didn’t even want to look at the news. I opened Instagram, looking for something to cheer me up. A funny meme. A silly reel. Anything. Then I checked my DMs, and I saw it. Neymar Jr. Another DM from my football idol."

The Chelsea youngster was referring to Palmeiras' 1-1 draw against Corinthians in the Campeonato Paulista in February this year, when he missed a penalty which denied his team a win. He continued:

"He really didn’t have to do it. But he knew how much pressure a 17-year-old can go through in Brazil, and how the fans and the media can kick you when you’re down. He told me to stay confident, and said that I’m going to miss many more penalties in my career. It’s part of the game. What matters is how you react."

The upcoming Chelsea star ended by saying his idol touted him to become the next big thing in Brazilian football and wrote:

"When he said that I would be the next genius in Brazil, I felt like printing the words and hanging them on my wall. So, to get to play with Neymar? I can only do my part."

Neymar Jr is currently with his boyhood side Santos, where he returned in January this year after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal. He is currently out due to a hamstring injury.

When Neymar Jr congratulated Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian for breaking his record

Estevao - Source: Getty

Neymar Jr congratulated Estevao Willian after the youngster broke his record for most goal contributions for an under-17 player in the Brazilian top league. The 18-year-old reached 18 goal contributions for that season in October 2024.

Neymar's previous record dates back to his time at Santos in 2009, when he had recorded a total of 16 goal contributions. Shortly after Estevao achieved the feat, the Selecao superstar took to Instagram to congratulate the Chelsea-bound youngster. He wrote:

"Congratulations [Estevao] for the broken record. May you continue to shine and enchant everyone with your soccer. Fly."

Estevao's transfer to Chelsea remains one of the most anticipated ones in Europe. Coach Enzo Maresca will hope for the Brazilian to continue his exceptional form and help the Blues reform their attack in the next season.

