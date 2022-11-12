"He said that his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo" - Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho sparks fury as he is caught in the centre of Messi - Ronaldo row 

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has found himself in a debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Garnacho has been one of the breakout players for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag. The 18-year-old has registered two goals and three assists to his name in nine games for the senior side.

With Paulo Dybala remaining in doubt for Argentina as the 2022 FIFA World Cup inches closer, TyC Sports presenter Ariel Rodriguez said that the Albiceleste have an instant replacement (via Sports Witness):

"I don't have doubts, I'm going straight to England, Manchester United. I imagine Garnacho [playing]."

However, his fellow pundit Gluido Cait went on an extraordinary rant as he spoke about why he won't select Garnacho for the team.

"Please. He has one-and-a-half games in the first division. He does not speak Spanish, he does not know dulce de leche, he never used a birome, he does not know the 'Caminito', he does not know the 9th of July. And third, the most important thing: he said that his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. How is he going to say that? He didn't understand anything. Messi plays in the Argentine national team." (via Mirror)

SPORTbible @sportbible Should Alejandro Garnacho have been named in the Argentina World Cup squad? Should Alejandro Garnacho have been named in the Argentina World Cup squad? 👀🇦🇷 https://t.co/fQtw9O9sfy

Cait further went on to question the young United player's eligibility to play for the Argentine national team:

"Let's not make trout because the grandmother's grandmother is Argentine, if we have too many players. And I don't like the last name. He speaks a language that is not ours, he doesn't say 'che', he doesn't say 'chabón' and he doesn't eat choripán.

The winger was born in Spain but he chose to represent Argentina in age-group football. Now, with United, he may just end up being at the biggest stage of international football.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared his take on Alejandro Garnacho going to the World Cup

The youngster is in contention for Argentina's World Cup team

Alejandro Garnacho was in contention to make Argentina's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Erik ten Hag doesn't agree that Garnacho is ready for the World Cup yet. The Manchester United manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's a big step to go to a World Cup, the best players in the world come together. I don't know if that's the right step for him. He has to keep his head clean, stay calm, work hard, and develop, go from game to game."

The youngster has been slowly increasing his profile with Manchester United. He scored his first goal for the club last week, against Real Sociedad. He also made his first start for the Red Devils, in the game against Aston Villa on Friday, September 10.

The teenager provided two assists in the game against the Villans, in an EFL Cup game where United came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2.

