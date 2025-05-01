“He said it when Inter were 2-0 up” - Zvonimir Boban shares prediction from Fabio Capello that came true during Barcelona vs Inter

AC Milan great and pundit Zvonimir Boban has revealed that legendary coach Fabio Capello predicted the exact scoreline of the Barcelona-Inter Milan game. Both sides locked horns in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie, with the game ending 3-3 in Spain.

Boban worked with Capello as pundits for Sky Sports Italia's coverage of the game between the pair of European heavyweights. He revealed that the former AC Milan coach predicted that the game will end in a 3-3 draw after Inter Milan scored their second goal to make it 2-0 midway through the first half.

He said (via Corriere dello Sport);

“It was a spectacular, extraordinary game. When Inter were leading 2-0 and seeing how Barcelona were playing, Mr Capello told me it would finish 3-3. You don’t always get it right, but he said it when Inter were 2-0 up.”

Inter Milan raced into the lead at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium when Marcus Thuram casually flicked the ball into the back of the net inside the first minute. They doubled their tally 20 minutes later when Denzel Dumfries scored an acrobatic effort after a corner kick.

Barcelona rallied back immediately, and Lamine Yamal scored in the 24th minute to pull one back for them. Ferran Torres added a second for Hansi Flick's side with four minutes left until the break, ensuring that they reached half-time on level terms.

Inter Milan found the net once more shortly after the hour mark when Dumfries powered home a header from another corner kick. The home side responded immediately, with Raphinha firing a fierce effort against the crossbar, only for the ball to cannon in off goalkeeper Yann Sommer for 3-3.

Barcelona, Inter Milan dealt injury blows in tense encounter

Barcelona and Inter Milan both suffered injury blows in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg meeting on Wednesday. The game ended 3-3, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of next week's second leg at the San Siro.

The Spanish giants were dealt a blow in the closing minutes of the first half after ever-present star Jules Kounde pulled up with a problem. The Frenchman was replaced by Eric Garcia and is a doubt for the second leg next week. The 26-year-old has appeared 53 times this season, and scored the goal that won his side the Copa del Rey title last weekend.

Inter Milan lost captain Lautaro Martinez after the first half, as the Argentine striker did not emerge from the tunnel for the second 45. Mehdi Taremi was sent on in his place at half-time, and his participation in the second leg in highly unlikely, seeing as it was a muscle problem.

