“He said that if we kept going on he’d go and buy Varane and two other big defenders” – John Terry recalls training incident with Gary Cahill and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea 

John Terry claims that Jose Mourinho threatened to replace him and Gary Cahill at Chelsea if they did not improve his displays in training.

The legendary Blues captain recalled his first training session during Mourinho's second spell at the club after he was appointed manager in 2013. The Portuguese manager returned to great acclaim from Chelsea fans following his incredible first spell in charge. He delivered the club two Premier League titles between 2004-07.

Mourinho went on to deliver the west London club's third title in 2015 but Terry has told Chelsea's official website what his former boss said to him at training. The former England captain stated:

"In the first training session, me and Gaz kept giving the ball away. He said that if we kept going on he'd go and buy (Raphaël) Varane and two other big defenders!"

Varane was at Real Madrid at the time, breaking through as a promising youngster who would go on to become one of Europe's leading centre-backs.

Terry formed an incredible partnership with his England teammate Cahill for five seasons as they won two Premier League titles together.

