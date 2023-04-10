"He saved us today, he absolutely saved us" - Ian Wright hails Arsenal superstar's performance in thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his display against Liverpool over the weekend.

The two English heavyweights took each other on in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9. In what was a pulsating fixture at Anfield, they each took home a point after an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Ramsdale was one of the heroes for his side, making multiple vital saves late in the second half with his side leading 2-1. The Englishman made two noteworthy stops from Mohamed Salah while also keeping out Darwin Nunez and an injury-time effort from Ibrahima Konate.

Wright rightfully praised the Arsenal No. 1 after the game on BBC's Match of the Day 2, saying (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘I love Aaron Ramsdale. If Arsenal win the title, it’s because of these saves.

‘‘We could easily have lost this game with those chances in the second half. If you’re going to win trophies, you need a top goalkeeper and he is a top goalkeeper. He saved us today, he absolutely saved us.’’

Ramsdale ended the match against Liverpool with four saves, all from inside the box, and a clearance, while completing eight of his 27 long-ball attempts.

Arsenal drop points at Liverpool once again as Premier League title race heats up again

Arsenal entered the contest against Liverpool knowing that Manchester City had closed the gap between them to five points. The Citizens thrashed Southampton 4-1 on Saturday (April 8) thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal apiece from Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish.

The Gunners seemed to be on their way to victory at Anfield after the opening half hour. Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead after just five minutes before setting up Gabriel Jesus in the 28th minute to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

However, Liverpool responded brilliantly and drew level in the 42nd minute through Mohamed Salah. The Reds continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and were awarded a penalty inside the opening 10 minutes for a foul on Diogo Jota. However, Salah's spot-kick whistled wide of the post.

Aaron Ramsdale then kept Mikel Arteta's team in the game with a couple of good saves, but the hosts eventually had the last laugh. Trent Alexander-Arnold skipped past Oleksandr Zinchenko before lofting a cross that was headed home by Roberto Firmino in the 87th minute.

The 2-2 draw means Arsenal are now six points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League standings. The two teams will clash at the Etihad on April 26 in a game that could determine the destination of the title.

