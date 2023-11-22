"He says to hell with this, 'I’m going to kill something'" - Ex-Newcastle star reacts as Nicolas Otamendi scores winner for Argentina in Brazil clash

Former Newcastle United player Ray Hudson reacted to Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi's winner in a fiery contest against Brazil on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Lionel Messi and company beat their latest opponents 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. In what was a cagey match that saw the possession percentage split 51 and 49 in favor of the Argentines, Otamendi's header was the difference maker on the night.

The former Manchester City center-back scored a thumping header from a corner situation into the top-left corner in the 63rd minute of the match. Addressing the smashing strike, Hudson wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Magesteeeeeerial Otamendi #Argentina !!! He rises like a vulture, who`s sick of waiting & he says to hell with this, 'I'm gonna kill something.'"

During the match, Otamendi managed an impressive 90% passing accuracy and won all four of his aerial duels while making two tackles and one interception. Both teams registered eight attempts at goal, of which La Albiceleste put two on target compared to their opposition's four.

Any chance of a late comeback for the home country Brazil was diminished following Joelinton's 81st-minute red card. After this result, Argentina is placed on top of the standings, having racked up 15 points in six matches.

Meanwhile, Fernando Diniz's side is struggling with just seven points in six games and is sitting in sixth place on the CONMEBOL qualification charts.

Lionel Messi hopes to shake off injury he might have picked up in Argentina-Brazil World Cup Qualifier

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and his Argentina side managed to take home all three points from Brazil in their latest 2026 World Cup qualification match on Monday.

Fans of the 36-year-old attacker were worried after the Inter Miami star seemingly hurt his right leg in the first half of the match. However, Messi continued playing until eventually making way for Angel Di Maria in the 78th minute.

Addressing the injury postmatch, he said (via USA Today):

"Felt injured at the beginning of the match, but I coped with it. It's not (severe), and I hope to come back stronger."

Fortunately for Messi, he will have sufficient time to recover from the issue, given the Herons are not in competitive action after having their MLS season cut short. Inter Miami finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff berth.