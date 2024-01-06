“He would score goals and ensure better team play” - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign ‘professional’ Saudi Pro League star 

Former Manchester United and France forward Louis Saha has urged his former club to sign Karim Benzema from the Saudi Pro League. Saha has insisted that the veteran striker would transform the Red Devils' attack on his own and also hailed the former Real Madrid attacker's professionalism.

Saha has claimed that even at the age of 36, Benzema is someone who would improve the Manchester United side. The Frenchman, however, termed it as a 'dream' as he said (via Football 365):

“Benzema would change United’s attack and that’s exactly what they need. He would score goals and ensure better team play. For now, it’s just a dream, but Karim is still very professional.”

Karim Benzema is currently on the books of Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and has been immense for the Jeddah-based club. The 36-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

Prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, Benzema enjoyed a glittering career in European football with Lyon and Real Madrid. He won seven trophies with Lyon and 24 trophies with Real Madrid.

The winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2022, Benzema was also capped 97 times for France scoring 37 times in the process. While he is in the twilight of his career, he could well be a much-needed boost to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side have scored only 22 goals in 20 Premier League games this season, which is the third-lowest with only the bottom two clubs Sheffield United and Burnley scoring less. Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial have scored just two league goals between them.

Journalist opens up on Manchester United being linked with two former Premier League flops

Journalist Andy Brassell has claimed that Manchester United are more likely to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting than Timo Werner this month. Ten Hag's side have been linked with several attackers as he looks to bolster his offensive ranks and the two former Premier League flops have also been mentioned as targets.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils can only afford to bring in players on loan in January and both Choupo-Moting and Werner could be available.

However, Brassell has claimed that a move for Choupo-Moting would be more likely than one for former Chelsea attacker Werner. He told Sky, as quoted by MUFCMPB X (Twitter) channel:

“I think it’s more likely that Manchester United get Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting than Timo Werner this month.”

Choupo-Moting and Werner have slipped down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig this season. Choupo-Moting has fallen behind Harry Kane while Werner has become the fourth choice behind Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Yussuf Poulsen.