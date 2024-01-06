"It's more likely" - Journalist claims Manchester United could land Premier League flop instead of ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner

Journalist Andy Brassell has claimed that Manchester United are more likely to sign Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting than landing former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner.

Erik ten Hag's side have been linked with several strikers following their struggle for goals in the first half of the season. Manchester United have just scored 22 goals in 20 league games; only the bottom two clubs, Burnley and Sheffield United, have scored less.

It has been reported that the Red Devils can only afford to bring in players on loan in January, and Choupo-Moting and Werner have been named as emergency loan targets. Brassell believes that Chupo-Moting is the more likely of the two to join them. He told Sky, as quoted by MUFCMPB X (Twitter) channel:

“I think it’s more likely that Manchester United get Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting than Timo Werner this month.”

Choupo-Moting and Werner have slipped down the pecking order at Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, respectively, this season. Harry Kane has taken up minutes from the former while ex-Chelsea man Werner has effectively become the fourth choice behind Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Yussuf Poulsen.

Choupo-Moting has played just 519 minutes of football across competitions this season for Bayern Munich and has scored thrice. The Cameroon international formerly had a spell with Stoke City in 2017-18 which ended up in relegation for the Potters.

Werner, meanwhile, has had only 386 minutes on the pitch this season having scored twice in the process. The Germany international played 89 games for Chelsea and scored 23 goals while providing 21 assists.

Manchester United offered €7 million for struggling attacker - Reports

Manchester United have received a €7 million bid from Fenerbahce for underperforming French striker Anthony Martial, as reported by Turkish outlet Tavkim (via mufcMPB).

Martial's future at Old Trafford is up in the air, with his current deal at the club set to expire this summer. Erik ten Hag recently claimed that a new deal is being discussed with the Frenchman.

However, it is now understood that the Red Devils have decided not to extend Martial's deal. The France international has not been able to live up to expectations following his reported €60 million switch from Monaco in 2015 which made him the most expensive teenager in the world at that time.

Martial's tenure at Old Trafford has been marred by injuries and inconsistency. The Frenchman has scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists in 317 games during his nine-year stay at Manchester United. He has two goals and two assists to his name in 19 games this season.