"He has scored some very important goals for us" - Harvey Elliott praises 'amazing' Liverpool superstar's performances for the club

Liverpool midfielder Havey Elliott has heaped praise on teammate Darwin Nunez, hailing his importance to the side.

The Reds signed Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €100 million. He scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 42 games across competitions last season. The Uruguayan striker played as a centre-forward or a left-winger.

While his overall play has been decent, Nunez has been criticised for missing plenty of chances so far. However, Elliott recently said that the striker has scored some important goals for Liverpool and also praised his movement.

Elliott said (via The Anfield Talk):

“You don’t need to look up. You know the areas he’s going to be in & more often than not, he gets on the end of it. It’s a credit to him. He’s an amazing player & helps us in moments. He has scored some very important goals for us since he joined.”

Nunez has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games across competitions for Liverpool this season.

Dietmar Hamann optimistic of Liverpool's chances in Premier League title race

The Reds lead the Premier League table after 24 games, sitting two points above Manchester City and Arsenal. The Cityzens have a game in hand and will also face the Gunners at home and Liverpool away in the remaining games.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season, bringing an end to a nine-year tenure. He won every trophy available with the club and will look to leave on a high.

Club legend Dietmar Hamann reckons Klopp's announcement will give the Merseysiders extra motivation to win the title. He said (via Empire of the Kop):

“What a party it would be and I do think even after [losing to Arsenal], I think they’re going to win the league this year. I think because they play City at home, they’ve got quite a good record at home against City, if they beat them they’re ahead of them.

“I think they will, I think it gives him that extra boost because I think everybody wants [Klopp] to go and send him off with the best or most possible success and I wouldn’t be surprised if they win more than the Premier League this season."

Liverpool have also reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Chelsea on February 25. Moreover, they will face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round and have also reached the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.