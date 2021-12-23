"He has not scored in the top flight since 11th September" - Alan Shearer says Chelsea desperately need star to 'fire again'

Alan Shearer has given his thoughts on Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku's struggles in front of goal this season. He believes the Blues need the Belgian to regain his form again if they are to mount a title challenge this campaign.

Lukaku has only managed to score 3 goals in his 11 league appearances so far for Chelsea, in what has been a rather disappointing return by the forward. The Belgian has come off the bench in his last four league appearances for the Blues. However, Shearer believes he will be a key figure for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. He explained:

"Lukaku, who I saw as probably the most important signing that any club made last summer, has not started a Premier League game since 16 October. He has not scored in the top flight since 11 September, but Chelsea were coping pretty well without him until recently. Not any more."

“Clearly, to get back on track they need Lukaku to start firing again, and quickly, or for someone else to provide the spark they need. They looked flat against Wolves at the weekend and although they are still right in the mix for the title, they cannot afford to fall much further behind."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku is still recovering from injury & adjusting to English football amid lack of game time, as he admits team have shown more 'intensity' without him. Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku is still recovering from injury & adjusting to English football amid lack of game time, as he admits team have shown more 'intensity' without him. https://t.co/233R8ms0Yq

Chelsea have only managed to win two of their last five league games, which has seen them fall 6 points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Tuchel will need his star-striker to start firing in the goals again as the second half of the campaign commences.

"From a personal and emotional point of view it was a really difficult thing" - Lukaku's agent on Chelsea switch

Lukaku has had a disappointing season at Chelsea

Earlier this month, Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, opened up about the Belgian's move from Inter Milan to Chelsea and how it had a massive impact on the striker. He explained:

"We have received a lot of criticism from Nerazzurri fans. Because, when these things happen, they feel upset. Unfortunately. The decision to leave Inter was much more painful than what people think. We really discussed it a lot.

“I have to be honest, just because on the other side there was another club that means a lot to Lukaku, we decided to go ahead with this deal. From a personal and emotional point of view it was a really difficult thing. And Chelsea sought him out with great desire."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ashwin