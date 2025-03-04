"He seemed to be flying, then he dropped a bit" - Francesco Totti critiques on key aspect of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's game 

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti believes that Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal needs to improve his form in front of the goal. The Spanish forward rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before breaking into the first team under Xavi.

Yamal was a revelation last season for the Catalans, scoring seven goals and setting up seven more from 50 games across competitions. The 17-year-old was also decisive for Spain at Euro 2024, helping them go all the way in the tournament. He won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

The Spaniard has continued his top form for the LaLiga giants this season under Hansi Flick. Lamine Yamal has registered 11 goals and 16 assists from 35 games across competitions for Barcelona.

However, speaking on the Viva la Futbol podcast, as cited by MARCA via GOAL, Totti insisted that the teenager's goalscoring output isn't up to the mark.

"He still scores few goals. He is very strong, he flew at the Euros... He seemed to be flying, then he dropped a bit, he is very good, but he still scores few goals," said Totti.

Lamine Yamal's last goal in LaLiga came in the 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in October last year. The Spanish forward hasn't scored in 12 league games since, although he has found the back of the net in cup games and in the UEFA Champions League.

How many trophies has Lamine Yamal won with Barcelona so far?

Lamine Yamal won the LaLiga title with Barcelona in the 2022-23 campaign. The Spaniard has also lifted the Supercopa de Espana this season with the Catalans, scoring in both the semifinals and the finals.

The teenager's contract with the LaLiga giants expires at the end of next season. However, Yamal has already confirmed that he will sign a new deal with Barcelona once he turns 18 this summer.

The Catalans have reportedly reached an agreement with the player's camp for a new deal until 2030. According to journalist Jose Alvarez, the new contract will make the Spaniard the third highest earner at the club after Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

Lamine Yamal will reportedly pocket an annual salary of €7-8 million once he pens a new deal. The youngster has been with the LaLiga giants since seven, and Barcelona are determined to keep him at Camp Nou for as long as possible. Catalans president Joan Laporta has previously confirmed that they rejected a monster offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the Spaniard.

