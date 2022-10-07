"He seems to be bit of a one trick pony" - Paul Scholes criticizes Manchester United forward for not 'running in behind' 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes criticized Erik ten Hag's big-ticket summer signing, Antony, for not tracking back during the opposition's counterattack after their Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday (October 6).

The former midfielder also slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony for being too 'static,' calling the duo 'a joke' in their game on Thursday.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Paul Scholes was not impressed with Man United's wingers during last weekend's Manchester derby



#UEL "Jadon Sancho and Antony were a joke"Paul Scholes was not impressed with Man United's wingers during last weekend's Manchester derby "Jadon Sancho and Antony were a joke"Paul Scholes was not impressed with Man United's wingers during last weekend's Manchester derby ❌#UEL https://t.co/1h6Gi7Uarh

Antony and Jadon Sancho started for Manchester United as Ten Hag fielded a strong starting XI against Cyprus-based club Omonia. However, Omonia scored the opening goal, against the run of play, after a dreadful mistake from Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Frustrated with their performances in the first half, Ten Hag replaced Sancho and Malacia with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. The in-form England striker scored a brace and assisted Anthony Martial to help Manchester United register a hard-fought 3-2 win in their third Europa League group-stage clash.

Antony scored in his debut Premier League match against Arsenal and also against Manchester City in United's 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium last week. However, United legend Paul Scholes is worried about his unidimensional style of play. Scholes said via Metro:

“Antony on the other side as well, he doesn’t run in behind. He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony. He’s always cutting inside and either passing back to the full-back or having a shot. You’re thinking he needs to develop a little bit. It’s still early days for him, we know that.”

After their humiliating defeat against City, Paul Scholes slammed United's wingers for not tracking back and helping their defenders contain their opponents' counterattacks.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Paul Scholes slams Man United wide-men Sancho and Antony for abandoning Dalot and Malacia as Man City tore them apart trib.al/osASsy3 Paul Scholes slams Man United wide-men Sancho and Antony for abandoning Dalot and Malacia as Man City tore them apart trib.al/osASsy3

The former Manchester United midfielder reiterated his earlier stance and slammed the wingers for not learning their lessons from the previous defeat. He added:

''Sancho never really runs in behind. He needs a fast left-back really or a centre forward to link up with and he hasn’t really got that at the moment.''

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains why Anthony Martial did not start against Omonia

The United manager is easing Martial into the team as he remains worried about the Frenchman's persistent injury issues. Martial has come off the bench to score for his team in two consecutive matches.

He scored a brace against Manchester City at the weekend and it was his goal against Omonia on Thursday that handed United their second Europa League win.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial: “We are happy he’s back, but we will take it careful, step by step, in a process to bring him back. He’s played now almost a half which is good, and now we have to extend that.” [MU] 🗣 Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial: “We are happy he’s back, but we will take it careful, step by step, in a process to bring him back. He’s played now almost a half which is good, and now we have to extend that.” [MU]

While fans have called for Martial's inclusion in the starting XI, Ten Hag has explained why he is managing the Frenchman's game time. He said (via GOAL):

“After a good pre-season, he fell out and only played a half game against Liverpool and we are happy he’s back. But we will take it careful, step by step in a process to bring him back, but he played now almost a half, so 35 minutes, which is good and now we have to extend that. But from game to game, and we have a lot of games to cover.”

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes