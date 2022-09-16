"He seems like a team player and I’m not sure it’s a huge deal" - Pundit backs Chelsea star to do more in new role under Graham Potter

Former English footballer and pundit Noel Whelan has backed Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling to thrive in a new role under new manager Graham Potter.

Sterling has enjoyed a bright start to his Chelsea career despite the Blues' struggles on the pitch. After spending seven glorious years with Manchester City, the four-time Premier League winner secured a £47.5 million move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The versatile forward has already scored four goals in eight games across all competitions this campaign while also producing an assist.

Sterling became the first goalscorer under new boss Graham Potter on Wednesday, scoring in the Blues' 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg.

The England international played a new role against Salzburg, operating as a left wing-back.

Noel Whelan has backed the former Liverpool winger to thrive in his new position and has claimed that the Englishman is happy to play wherever his manager wants him to. He told Football Insider:

“He got a goal, so it’s difficult to pass judgement on Graham Potter’s plans for Sterling.

B/R Football @brfootball Raheem Sterling becomes the first player to score for three English clubs in the Champions League Raheem Sterling becomes the first player to score for three English clubs in the Champions League 💥 https://t.co/skJCsqxEDV

“I don’t think he would have given Sterling the responsibility if he felt he wasn’t capable. He’s got himself a goal. I’m sure Raheem Sterling won’t mind where he plays as long as he’s on the field and contributing."

Whelan has claimed that Sterling has what it takes to help out his teammates defensively when needed, as well as contributing while going forward.

The former Middlesbrough striker has insisted that all that matters for the attacker is that he plays on a weekly basis. He added:

“If it means doing more work going backwards, I’m sure he’s not afraid of doing the hard graft. He seems like a team player and I’m not sure it’s a huge deal.

“It certainly won’t stop him getting into the right areas and scoring goals for Chelsea. At the end of the day, he’d prefer to be in the starting lineup than not.”

Graham Potter has not enjoyed the best start to his Chelsea tenure

Chelsea's decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel and bring in Graham Potter caused a major stir among fans and the media.

Despite Potter doing an incredible job at Brighton & Hove Albion, he knows that the stakes will be a lot higher at a club like Chelsea.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 250 - Raheem Sterling has now recorded 250 goals + assists in all competitions at club level (158 goals, 92 assists:



Liverpool - 23 goals, 17 assists

Man City - 131 goals, 74 assists

Chelsea - 4 goals, 1 assist



Guarantee. 250 - Raheem Sterling has now recorded 250 goals + assists in all competitions at club level (158 goals, 92 assists:Liverpool - 23 goals, 17 assistsMan City - 131 goals, 74 assistsChelsea - 4 goals, 1 assistGuarantee. https://t.co/ycFueLdaN3

Potter's first game in charge of the Blues saw them draw against Red Bull Salzburg, putting them in a tricky place in the Champions League group stage.

We will have to wait and see whether the new Blues boss manages to thrive under monumental pressure at Stamford Bridge. However, players like Sterling will surely make his job easier.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far