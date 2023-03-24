Fans have reacted to a trending video in which Chelsea forward Joao Felix picks Argentina captain Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the best free-kick taker he has seen.

This comes in the wake of both players re-igniting their long-standing rivalry during their most-recent outings for their respective national teams.

Ronaldo bagged a spectacular brace for Portugal during their 4-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein, while his arch-rival Messi was also on the scoresheet as Argentina beat Panama 2-0.

One of the things that stood out for both players was the fact that they both scored from free kicks.

Ronaldo converted his in the 63rd minute after blasting his strike past Lithuanian shot-stopper Benjamin Buchel.

Messi, on the other hand, grabbed his goal for Argentina in the 43rd minute against Panama, curling a delightful free kick over the wall and into the top-left corner.

The expected debate as to who is the best free-kick taker among the two superstars has already heated up following their stunning strikes last night.

Meanwhile, a video of Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Felix has surfaced online, as the Chelsea star made his choice of who he thinks is the best free-kick taker.

Felix surprisingly picked Ronaldo's rival Messi as the best free-kick taker he has seen.

A section of fans have reacted to Felix's choice on Twitter. One fan with the handle @fancy694 opnined that Felix didn't rate his idol Cristiano.

Another fan @LM8th_Dor tweeted:

"Doesn't rate Pendaldo. He has seen the light."

Here are a couple of tweets from fans, reacting to Felix's trending video:

Frenkie  @AkshayVinod17

He knows ball @BarcaWorldwide That's why I rate him so much

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Best free kick taker?

Portugese Joao Felix🗣: Messi

Best free kick taker?

Portugese Joao Felix🗣: Messi

Messi's unreal Influence on Portugal National Team.

Meanwhile, both players have had an impressive record in terms of free-kicks. Ronaldo has so far scored 60 career free-kicks while his arch-rival Messi has 63, to his credit.

Remembering Paul Scholes' take on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The Manchester United legend is among a handful of football personalities who have given their voice to the GOAT debate in recent years.

According to Paul Scholes, the Argentina captain is the better of the two superstars who are widely considered to be football's greatest players of all-time.

In his words, while also giving credit to former Manchester United teammate, he said (via GMS):

"Leo [is the best] but Ronaldo is brilliant,” the former England midfielder said. “Ronaldo is sensational at what he does, with pace and power.

“He scores, he takes free-kicks. But as an all-round footballer, Leo - wow, his passing - he has absolutely everything.”

