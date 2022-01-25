"He hasn't seen the PSG games" - Jerome Rothen responds to Karim Benzema claims that Lionel Messi's critics 'know nothing about football'

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has slammed Karim Benzema for defending Lionel Messi.

The Argentina international put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona before joining PSG on a free transfer last summer. However, he has struggled to hit the ground running in France.

Lionel Messi's performances have seen him become the subject of criticism from fans and pundits. However, Madrid hitman Karim Benzema recently came to the 34-year-old's defence by insisting that his critics understand nothing about football.

The Frenchman's comments have understandably not been well received by former PSG winger Rothen. The 43-year-old said that Benzema has probably not watched the Parisians' matches, as he has not been critical of the former Barcelona superstar. Rothen told RMC Sport (via Diario AS) in this regard:

"When he (Karim Benzema) talks like that, it's because he hasn't seen the PSG games. It's not possible because if he saw them, he would be at least a little critical. Yes, indeed, this is not the (Lionel) Messi we know who arrived at PSG. That is why criticism is so constructive; it is not always negative. Not to say that Messi is not at his best. We are people who know nothing about football, I'm sorry."

Rothen is also of the view that Benzema went a bit too far with his comments on Messi's critics, saying:

"Feeling accused by (Karim) Benzema of not knowing anything about football, when you have 16-17 years of career at the highest level, have played football since you were 5 years old, became an advisor after the end of your career due to your love and passion for football. Sorry, Karim, but there you go a bit too far."

Messi has scored and assisted six goals each in 17 appearances across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far this season. However, that includes only one strike in 12 league games.

What did Karim Benzema say about PSG superstar Lionel Messi?

Karim Benzema has backed the former Barcelona superstar to succeed at PSG. The Real Madrid hitman also slammed the 34-year-old's critics. The Frenchman was quoted by Telefoot (as translated by @MadridXtra):

"How is Leo Messi not going to succeed? It's just a time of adaptation, because he doesn't score many goals. But look at what he does on the pitch! You can't criticise him. Anyone who criticises Messi understands nothing about football.”

It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi can turn things around in Paris.

