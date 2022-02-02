"He sees Mason Mount as his example”- Former teammate of Chelsea star said to draw inspiration from Mount

Dutch footballer Thomas Bruns believes Armando Broja views Mason Mount as an example in his bid to break into Chelsea's first team.

Bruns played with Broja during the latter's loan spell with Vitesse in the 2020-21 season. Speaking to the Evening Standard (via Chelsea News), the 30-year-old said about Broja:

“He sees Mason Mount as his example. He also did well at Vitesse and is now a key player at Chelsea.”

Mount himself was loaned out by the Blues to Vitesse for the 2017-18 season. The Englishman impressed during his time with the Eredivisie club, recording 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

He was then loaned out once again to Derby County the following season before becoming a fixture in Chelsea's first team in the 2019-20 campaign.

Broja was also extremely impressive while with Vitesse last season, netting 10 goals in 30 Eredivisie matches. However, he wasn't expected to stay at Stamford Bridge for the ongoing season as the club signed Romelu Lukaku on a club-record deal last summer.

Bruns believes Broja, who is just 20 years old, could be Lukaku's long-term successor. He said:

“No shocking numbers, but apart from those ten goals, he has shown what other qualities he has. I think he can make it to the first team at Chelsea within four years.”

Bruns added:

“That will also be his goal. They will need a new striker anyway if Lukaku wants to move on in the long run. I think he could do that.”

Broja is currently on loan at Southampton and has already made a solid impression on the club and their fans. The Albania international has scored seven goals in 21 matches across all competitions, with the Saints reportedly keen to make his loan move permanent.

Mason Mount has been impressive for Chelsea this term

Meanwhile, Mount is currently enjoying his most productive Premier League season in terms of goal contributions. The 23-year-old has managed seven goals and eight assists in 21 league fixtures to help the Blues to third place in the standings.

Mount is also expected to play a major role in the remainder of the season. Thomas Tuchel's side are still alive in both domestic cups as well as the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

They have already made it to the Carabao Cup final, where they will take on Liverpool at Wembley on February 27. The Blues have also made it into the fourth round of the FA Cup and the Round of 16 of the Champions League. They will face Plymouth Argyle and LOSC Lille in the two competitions respectively.

The London-based outfit will compete in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on February 9 as well and are overwhelming favorites to win the competition.

