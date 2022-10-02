"He is a very selfless player" - Galtier heaps praise on PSG superstar Lionel Messi and speaks about the Argentine's chances of becoming the best in the world again 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christopher Galtier has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi following his stunning free-kick in their 2-1 win over OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 1.

The Argentine star opened the scoring for the hosts by whipping a dead ball in from almost 25 yards out, with Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot.

It was the 60th direct free-kick of his career but a first in PSG colors, as Messi once more reminded everyone of his set-piece prowess.

OptaJean @OptaJean 60 - Lionel Messi scored his 60th goal from direct free kick in his career, the first with Paris (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina). Maestro. #PSGOGCN 60 - Lionel Messi scored his 60th goal from direct free kick in his career, the first with Paris (50 with Barcelona, 9 with Argentina). Maestro. #PSGOGCN https://t.co/7F3mQLkFEK

Galtier faced questions regarding the same in the post-match press conference and the PSG head coach had nothing but praise for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He said (via Get France Football News):

“I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning in training. He’s in good spirits, very happy. He is a very selfless player, who animates the game and has always been used to scoring.

"He’s getting the taste for scoring again. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes, if he’s in incredible form this summer. He is well prepared. He’s happy. And when he’s happy, he performs well.”

The goal was also a testament to Messi's scintillating form this season as he extended his tally to seven in all competitions, including five in Ligue 1.

However, it alone wasn't enough as Gaetan Laborde equalized for The Eagles two minutes after the restart. Kylian Mbappe then came off the bench to score the winner in the 83rd minute.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 PSG coach Christophe Galtier on Lionel Messi: "Can he become once more the best player in the world? Yes. He is in a state of incredible form. I knock on wood." 🗣 PSG coach Christophe Galtier on Lionel Messi: "Can he become once more the best player in the world? Yes. He is in a state of incredible form. I knock on wood." https://t.co/xY96BKATne

PSG continued their unbeaten run in the league and strengthened their position at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They now have 25 points from nine games.

PSG on their longest unbeaten run in Ligue 1

By avoiding defeat once again, the Paris-based outfit extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 18 games, stretching all the way back to April last season.

During this run, the Parisians have scored 59 goals while conceding only 14 times - a testament to their dominant domestic form.

Under Galtier, the French champions have looked more solid on all fronts, but his biggest accomplishment so far has been to get the best out of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The Champions League remains a priority at the club and that's where the new manager will have to deliver.

