"He is a very serious candidate" - Didier Deschamps picks his Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

France coach Didier Deschamps has once again named Karim Benzema as his favorite to win the Ballon d'Or later this month. Benzema is one of the 30 men's footballers nominated for the annual award.

The Real Madrid forward has been among the world's best players over the last few years. He has come into his element especially since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid. This season, too, the Frenchman has been in impressive form and leads the La Liga goalscorers and assist-makers chart.

Ahead of France's World Cup qualifier encounter against Finland, Deschamps opened up on Benzema's prospect of winning the Ballon d'Or this time.

"From the moment Karim was announced as one of the nominees, he is a very serious candidate," Deschamps said at a press conference (via Mundo Deportivo). "I am not saying it because I am his coach and Karim is French."

Benzema has started the ongoing 2021-22 season in fine fashion, scoring 10 and assisting seven goals in La Liga. He also has four goals in the Champions League this season.

Ivan Rakitic picks Karim Benzema as his choice for 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

Deschamps is not the first to name Karim Benzema as his favorite to win the Ballon d'Or. Multiple Ligue 1 managers have backed the Frenchman to win the award this time.

Recently, former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic also named Benzema as his choice for the prestigious individual award.

"Let me first tell you that I am very happy to have exchanged a jersey with him," Rakitic said. "It is now on display in my personal museum. What Karim has been doing for years is simply amazing! He's been at Real for so long… And yet he still scores as much! And often important goals!

"Since Cristiano's departure he has clearly become the leader," he added. "He is simply unique and I would like to congratulate him on that. I wish him to continue like this except against us!

"He could perfectly well be a Ballon d'Or…," he continued. "At Réal, there is him and the others. His current state of form keeps Madrid racing in all competitions. He scores in big games. He is always present at major events."

